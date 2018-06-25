Spain set for round of 16 clash with Russia after playing out a score draw with Morocco

- Mighty Spain were held to a 2-2 draw by Morocco in entertaining match at the Kaliningrad Stadium
- Khalid Boutaib pounced on a defensive blunder as he put Morocco ahead in the 14th minute
- Isco equalized five minutes later to but En-Nesyri scored what was supposed to be the winner
- But, Iago Aspas saved Spain in the last minute after running into a cross from Dani Carvajal
Spain played out a 2-2 draw against Morocco in Group B finale but topped Group B ahead of Portugal on goal's difference.
Morocco knew they were out of the tournament but took the game by the scruff of the neck as the match was evenly contested.
The North African side got a dream start as a defensive blunder involving Andreas Iniesta and Sergio Ramos let the ball slide into the legs of Khalid Boutaib.
The Yeni Malatyaspor striker raced clear and slid the ball through the legs of David De Gea to hand Morocco the lead after 14 minutes.
Moroccans celebrate after going ahead against Spain. Photo Credit: Getty Images
Fernando Hierro's men responded five minutes later as the same man who committed the blunder produced a moment of brilliance.
Iniesta dribbled into the Moroccan 18-yard box and cuts it back to Isco whose control had already beaten the goalkeeper before blasting home the equalizer.
La Roja almost went behind again as the defence was caught napping when their opponents quickly took a throw which found Boutaib one-on-one again with De Gea.
Isco celebrates his equalizer against Morocco. Getty Images
This time, the Manchester United shot-stopper stood his ground and saved Boutaib's shot brilliantly.
Iniesta who had been a torn in the flesh of Hervé Renard's men, mesmerized his way into the box again but Diego Costa could not get a decent touch as the ball went agonizingly wide.
Both sides went into the break leveled on scores but the Moroccans were the happier side as they exposed the Spanish defence on a couple of occasions.
The second half was not different from the first as it was action packed between the two neighbours in the thrilling contest.
Nordin Amrabat played a tremendous in the 55th minute that rattled the upright and De Gea was completely beaten but the Leganes striker was unlucky not to have scored.
Spain also had a great chance to go ahead as Dani Carvajal's cross was met by Isco but the Moroccan defender cleared the ball off the line.
In the 81st minute, the fans in the Kaliningrad Stadium were sent into rapturous celebration as Youssef En-Nesyri rose highest from a corner kick to head home and put Morocco back ahead with eight minutes left to play.
Iago Aspas put Spain level in the 90th minute as he was adjudged to be in a offside position but the VAR reviewed the incident and the referee made the goal stand.
The round of 16 first pairings have been determined following the results in Group B. Spain will take on Russia while Portugal will come face to face with Uruguay.
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Spain's opponent in the round of 16, Russia, were beaten by Uruguay by 3-0.
Luis Suarez scored his second of the tournament as he put Uruguay ahead before a Denis Cheryshev's own goal that double the advantage.
Paris Saint-Germain striker, Edison Cavani scored in the 90th minute as Oscar Tabarez side topped Group A.
