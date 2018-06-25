Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)



Former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has paid a visit to Governor Ayo Fayose ok Ekiti where he reportedly endorsed Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka for Ekiti governor.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the visit on Monday, June 25.

READ ALSO: Why herdsmen killed 120 people in Plateau - Miyetti Allah

The Nation reports that the senator claimed his visit to the state was to call for a peaceful poll but according to Lere Olayinka who is the spokesperson to Governor Fayose, Kwankwaso endorsed Eleka for the coming election.

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

Governor Fayose and Senator Kwankwaso. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka

There has been rumour that Kwankwaso may soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party after he fell out with Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano.

In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, also quotes Kwankwaso as saying that “elections should not be seen as war but the votes of the people must be made to count.”

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

Kwankwaso reportedly spoke with northerners in the state. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka

On whether he would defect to the PDP, Kwankwaso replied that “his next move would be determined by the collective decision of the new PDP bloc.”

Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

There are reports Kwankwaso may soon leave the APC. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka

In his reaction, Fayose haled Kwankwaso for his visit.

The Ekiti governor said peace was necessary for the unity of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, for boycotting the just concluded APC national convention held at the weekend in Abuja on Saturday, June 23 and 24, the Kano state commissioner for information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, lambasted the state’s former governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

He described the reasons Kwankwaso gave for not being at the convention as false.

Punch reports that in a statement personally signed by Comrade Garba, he said the Kano Congresses were adjudged the best recently conducted in the country as there was no case of parallel congress in the state.

APC Official Tells Why His Party Could Be Voted Out in 2019 - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 16:49:00 Tragic End: Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London

Tragic End: Nigerian teenager stabbed to death during birthday party in London

A Nigerian teenager identified as Jordan Gbolade Jaiyeola has been stabbed to death in a fight after a birthday party.The ill-fated event took place at

0 News 25/06/2018 15:25:00 Sex doll programmed to refuse sex if she’s bored or disrespected

Sex doll programmed to refuse sex if she’s bored or disrespected

New upgrade by Dr. Sergi Santos, the creator of Samantha the sex doll, means she can turn down sex if she’s not in the mood

0 News 25/06/2018 15:39:00 Roma to sign Pastore from PSG

Roma to sign Pastore from PSG

Javier Pastore was in advanced talks with AS Roma on Monday after the Argentine midfielder flew to Italy to discuss the terms of a four-year

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 24/06/2018 10:06:00 Abaribe Arrested For Supporting IPoB

Abaribe Arrested For Supporting IPoB

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe’s Lawyer, Mr. Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, has said his client was picked up by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, for

0 News 22/06/2018 06:59:00 Brazil vs Costa Rica: Spotlight on Neymar as Brazil aim to find form

Brazil vs Costa Rica: Spotlight on Neymar as Brazil aim to find form

Neymar’s fitness will be under the microscope on Friday as Brazil try to kickstart their World Cup campaign, anxious to avoid the kind of pitfall

0 News 20/06/2018 15:54:00 England’s manager dislocates shoulder while celebrating Kane’s goals

England’s manager dislocates shoulder while celebrating Kane’s goals

England manager Gareth Southgate admitted his World Cup celebrations will be more muted for the remainder of the tournament after dislocating his shoulder while out running

0 News 24/06/2018 07:12:00 33 bag First Class at UNIJOS

33 bag First Class at UNIJOS

The University of Jos (UniJos) has awarded degrees to 18, 348 graduating students, out of which 165 graduated with Doctor of Philosophy Degrees (PhDs) and

0 News 23/06/2018 02:49:00 APC Convention: Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition

APC Convention: Youths threaten to scatter gathering over imposition

Young people in the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) are raising hell over what they refer to "as imposition and a subversion of due process",

0 News 23/06/2018 11:35:00 World: How Amazon is winning the online retail game again!

World: How Amazon is winning the online retail game again!

Around 2009, Amazon quietly entered the private-label business by offering a handful of items under a new brand called AmazonBasics. Early offerings were the kinds

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron