Kwankwaso visits Fayose, reportedly campaigns for PDP candidate (photos)

Former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has paid a visit to Governor Ayo Fayose ok Ekiti where he reportedly endorsed Professor Kolapo Olusola Eleka for Ekiti governor.
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain made the visit on Monday, June 25.
The Nation reports that the senator claimed his visit to the state was to call for a peaceful poll but according to Lere Olayinka who is the spokesperson to Governor Fayose, Kwankwaso endorsed Eleka for the coming election.
Governor Fayose and Senator Kwankwaso. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka
There has been rumour that Kwankwaso may soon defect to the Peoples Democratic Party after he fell out with Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano.
In a statement by the chief press secretary to the governor, Idowu Adelusi, also quotes Kwankwaso as saying that “elections should not be seen as war but the votes of the people must be made to count.”
Kwankwaso reportedly spoke with northerners in the state. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka
On whether he would defect to the PDP, Kwankwaso replied that “his next move would be determined by the collective decision of the new PDP bloc.”
There are reports Kwankwaso may soon leave the APC. Credit: Twitter, Lere Olayinka
In his reaction, Fayose haled Kwankwaso for his visit.
The Ekiti governor said peace was necessary for the unity of the country.
Meanwhile, for boycotting the just concluded APC national convention held at the weekend in Abuja on Saturday, June 23 and 24, the Kano state commissioner for information, Comrade Mohammed Garba, lambasted the state’s former governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.
He described the reasons Kwankwaso gave for not being at the convention as false.
Punch reports that in a statement personally signed by Comrade Garba, he said the Kano Congresses were adjudged the best recently conducted in the country as there was no case of parallel congress in the state.
