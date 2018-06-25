I am never going back - Saucekid reveals as he shares photo of himself in prison

- Saucekid has shared details of his time in prison

- The popular rapper revealed he had to shower with his shoes in case a fight broke out

- He also said he is never going back

Popular Nigerian musician Saucekid recently shared a photo as well as details of time he spent in an American prison.

Saucekid was arrested and sentenced to two years in jail in Idaho, USA after he was convicted of stealing $15,388 (N4.8 million) using over 15 stolen credit cards.

He took to his Instagram to write about his time in jail, especially about how he had to shower with his shoes and how he is never going back.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj loses one-year-old son

“Stressing daily, waitin to get sentenced, nothin but men around me... hellafied drama ready to brack off at anytime.

Had to hit the shower wit shoes on just Incase it go down right then n there. Nothin to do but wait for something to happen.....

I was active in dat all red tho on the ️. This was wen I started to work out 5 times a day, every week.... Lesson learned.

Never goin back.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Top Nigeria Richest States: Can You Name Them? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng