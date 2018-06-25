Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

I am never going back - Saucekid reveals as he shares photo of himself in prison



- Saucekid has shared details of his time in prison

- The popular rapper revealed he had to shower with his shoes in case a fight broke out

- He also said he is never going back

Popular Nigerian musician Saucekid recently shared a photo as well as details of time he spent in an American prison.

Saucekid was arrested and sentenced to two years in jail in Idaho, USA after he was convicted of stealing $15,388 (N4.8 million) using over 15 stolen credit cards.

He took to his Instagram to write about his time in jail, especially about how he had to shower with his shoes and how he is never going back.

READ ALSO: Breaking: Dbanj loses one-year-old son

“Stressing daily, waitin to get sentenced, nothin but men around me... hellafied drama ready to brack off at anytime.

Had to hit the shower wit shoes on just Incase it go down right then n there. Nothin to do but wait for something to happen.....

I was active in dat all red tho on the ️. This was wen I started to work out 5 times a day, every week.... Lesson learned.

Never goin back.”

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android and read the best news about Nigeria

Top Nigeria Richest States: Can You Name Them? | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 13:25:00 Politics: Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing out of the US confirms the worst fears about Trump's trade battles

Politics: Harley-Davidson's decision to shift manufacturing out of the US confirms the worst fears about Trump's trade battles

'); }else{

0 News 25/06/2018 15:36:00 Campus Cultism: Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Campus Cultism: Secondary school students explain why they join university cult group

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 16:05:00 Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion

0 Videos 09/10/2017 21:33:00 Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video

Wonders shall never end.  This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses.  Yes, full blown tongue in

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/06/2018 04:31:00 Cheated To Death: 3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour

Cheated To Death: 3 nails hammered in skull of bricklayer who asked for pay after hard labour

Back to Article

0 News 22/06/2018 07:03:00 NCC expects release of new price for data

NCC expects release of new price for data

Lagos – The Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC) is looking to release a new price for data,Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, has

0 News 21/06/2018 15:46:00 Argentina vs Croatia : Caballero brings Croatia close to round of 16

Argentina vs Croatia : Caballero brings Croatia close to round of 16

A howler from Argentina’s Willy Caballero gifted Croatia a 1-0 second-half lead in their World Cup clash on Thursday — the latest in a string

0 News 19/06/2018 08:05:00 These 10 cars will never make you go broke on fuel!

These 10 cars will never make you go broke on fuel!

Owning a huge deal of the entire world’s natural oil supply, Nigerians still appreciate cars with the most fuel economy. This happens due to the

0 News 21/06/2018 02:12:00 Public Service Reforms: Bayelsa seeks support from whistle blowers

Public Service Reforms: Bayelsa seeks support from whistle blowers

By Samuel Oyadongha & Emem Idio EKEREMOR—BAYELSA State Ggovernment has called for active participation of whistle blowers to support its efforts at sanitising the public service. This

0 News 21/06/2018 21:42:00 Old generation of Nigerians responsible for loss of moral values — Afenifere leaders

Old generation of Nigerians responsible for loss of moral values — Afenifere leaders

By Daud Olatunji ABEOKUTA—LEADERS of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, including Senator Femi Okurounmu, Senator Mojisoluwa Akinfenwa, Archbishop Ayo Ladigbolu and Prof Banji Akintoye, yesterday, accused

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

cron