Police release statement on death of Dbanj’s son

Many are still shocked about the recent passing of Daniel Oyebanjo III, son of popular musician Dbanj. A lot of celebrities and politicians have since shared their condolences with the family.
The Nigerian police have also joined the general public to commiserate with Dbanj and his family. This was done via a statement released via their official Instagram page and signed by Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command CSP Chike Oti.
The police in the statement also added that they hope the family will formally report the circumstances that led to little Daniel’s passing.
Read the post below:
“PRESS RELEASE:
THE SUDDEN DEATH OF LITTLE DANIEL
The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Edgal Imohimi, on behalf of officers and men of Lagos State Police Command, wishes to commiserate with the family of Mr and Mrs Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo a.k.a D'BANJ @iambangalee on the death of their one year old son, Daniel(Jnr) Oyebanjo whose sad event took place yesterday 24/06/2018, at the Ikoyi-Lagos residence of the family.
The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire Command shares in their pain.
Although a delegation from the Command, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ikoyi Division, CSP Mustapha N'Abba, who were at the Ikoyi home of the Oyebanjos on a condolence visit did not meet anyone at home, it is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of little Daniel to the police. May his soul rest in peace. Amen.
CSP Chike Oti.
Police Public Relations Officer Lagos State Police Command.”
Source: Naija.ng
