Get set as these Nigerian cities will experience rain, thunderstorm on Tuesday, June 26



- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says there are prospects of thunderstorms and rains across the country within the next 72 hours

- The predictions says there are chances of thunderstorms and rains over Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Lokoja, Jos and Mambila Plateau

- In northern states, rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in Maiduguri, Potiskum, Yelwa, Nguru, Dutse, Gombe and Bauchi

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Monday, June 25, predicted prospects of thunderstorms and rains over the central states like Bida, Mambila Plateau, Makurdi, Minna, Ilorin and Lafia axis in the morning of Tuesday, June 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 23 to 32 and 16 to 23 degrees celsius respectively.

The agency added that chances of thunderstorms and rains were likely over Abuja, Minna, Lafia, Lokoja, Jos and Mambila Plateau later in the day.

It predicted that the southeastern states such as Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Abakaliki and Obudu would experience morning thunderstorms and rains with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 22 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

The report said it also predicted prospects thunderstorms and rains over southwestern states like Lagos, Abeokuta, Iseyin, Akure, Ado-Ekiti, Shaki, and Osogbo throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 27 to 30 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.

Furthermore, NiMet predicted morning thunderstorms and rains over the south-south cities like Benin, Calabar Uyo, Yenagoa and Portharcourt with day and night temperatures of 29 to 30 and 22 to 23 degrees respectively.

NiMet also said northern states would experience chances of thunderstorms and rains over Maiduguri, Potiskum, Yelwa, Nguru, Dutse, Gombe and Bauchi during the morning hours while other cities are likely to remain under cloudy conditions.

“However, Sokoto, Kano, Yelwa, Dutse, Gombe, Yobe, Katsina and Bauchi will have prospects of thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours with day and night temperatures of 29 to 32 and 21 to 25 degrees celsius respectively.

“There are prospects of thunderstorms and rains across the country within the next 72 hours” NiMet predicts.

Source: Naija.ng

