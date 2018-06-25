Ekiti PDP slams Fayemi over alleged support for cattle colonies

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has warned the people against casting their lot with the All Progressives Congress, APC and Dr. Kayode Fayemi saying that no APC governor can protect the people against Fulani herdsmen as is done by the PDP.

Fayemi and Fayosefayose

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr. Jackson Adebayo, who made this know while reacting to insinuations that Fayemi was supportive of the creation of cattle colonies made the party’s position known in a press statement issued in Ado Ekiti.

Adebayo speaking against the background of the latest killings by marauding herdsmen on the plateau, he said:“it is strange that Fayemi has never seen anything wrong in the killing of Nigerians by herdsmen. Instead, he has consistently given tacit support to the killings by insisting on creation of cattle colonies.

“It is instructive to note that when herdsmen killed Ekiti people in Oke Ako, Orin, Okemesi, Aiyede, Ipao and other places, Fayemi did not utter a word to condemn the killings. No single press statement was issued by the APC to condemn the killings by herdsmen and called for arrest of the perpetrators.

“Instead of condemning these killings and destruction of people’s farmlands by herdsmen, Fayemi and his APC have been canvassing support for cattle colonies just to remain in the good book of the Fulani power brokers as being done by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and other APC governors.

“Ekiti people will remember that when Fulani herdsmen invaded the farm of Chief Olu Falae and set it ablaze, Governor Akeredolu did not say a word.

“It has therefore become necessary that we alert our people to the danger of returning Fayemi to power because no APC governor will protect its people against marauding herdsmen as done by the PDP government of Governor Ayodele Fayose.”

…Fayemi never spoke on any radio station — Campaign Spokesman

The director of media and publicity of the Kayode Fayemi Campaign Council, Wole Olujobi in a swift reaction said it was falsehood being spread by Governor Fayose’s media handlers.

“Fayemi never spoke with any reporter anywhere on the creation of cattle colonies.

The false story about Fayemi talking about creating cattle colonies in Ekiti State was first published online about a month ago and it was discovered that it was orchestrated by Fayose’s media aide, who published the story on a cloned website of an online publication.

“Adebayo Jackson in his press statement is just doing a rehash of a dead news item in the most hackneyed manner Fayose’s media men have been spreading falsehood all over the media space.

“Fayose and his media handlers have developed notoriety for reckless lies and, unfortunately, they are not ashamed of their integrity being soiled in their unedifying enterprise. Honourable people that cherish their integrity should not take seriously any news items from Fayose and his men that seek to attribute unpopular comments on public issues to his political opponents. “Fortunately, July 14 governotship election is around the corner when these characters will be chased away from the life of Ekiti State to enable the people reclaim their land and restore their values that have been thrown into the mud by hustlers that have chosen Ekiti State as a trading post for the benefit of one man,” the statement partly read.