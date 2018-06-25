2018 World Cup last-16 matchups

Last-16 matchups in the World Cup following final matches in Group A and B on Monday:
June 30
At Kazan
Group C First place v Group D Second place
At Sochi
Uruguay v Portugal
July 1
At Moscow, Luzhniki Stadium
Spain v Russia
At Nizhny Novgorod
Group D First place v Group C Second place
July 2
At Samara
Group E First place v Group F Second place
At Rostov
Group G First place v Group H Second place
July 3
At Saint Petersburg
Group F First place v Group E Second place
At Moscow, Spartak Stadium
Group H First place v Group G Second place
AFP
Related Articles
Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew
A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Most Read NewsView all posts
Uproar over proposed ranches in 10 states as Igbo, Middle Belt, Yoruba groups reject FG’s plan
- Igbo, Middle Belt, Yoruba group rejected the federal government’s plan to build ranches in 10 states - The coalition group under SMBLF insisted that
Nigeria vs Iceland : Tactical switch earned Eagles victory – Elegbeleye
Nigeria vs Iceland: A former Director-General of the defunct National Sports Commission, Gbenga Elegbeleye, has attributed the 2-0 victory Nigeria recorded against Iceland to players’
Omisore dismisses EFCC allegations, declares for gov
Eniola Akinkuotu A former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Iyiola Omisore, has dismissed allegations levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Omisore, who is
EMPLOYMENT: Be mindful of Fayose’s promises, Adeyeye warns voters
By Rotimi Ojomoyela AN APC chieftain, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has urged the people of Ekiti State to be wary of some promises made by Governor Ayodele
Toyin Abraham Says 'I'm sorry' To Mercy Aigbe Over Crashing Her Marriage
Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe have reconciled on their fight which started just a few weeks ago… Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe
Most Watched Movies
My Empire
My Empire
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>