2018 World Cup last-16 matchups



Last-16 matchups in the World Cup following final matches in Group A and B on Monday:

June 30

At Kazan

Group C First place v Group D Second place

At Sochi

Uruguay v Portugal

July 1

At Moscow, Luzhniki Stadium

Spain v Russia

At Nizhny Novgorod

Group D First place v Group C Second place

July 2

At Samara

Group E First place v Group F Second place

At Rostov

Group G First place v Group H Second place

July 3

At Saint Petersburg

Group F First place v Group E Second place

At Moscow, Spartak Stadium

Group H First place v Group G Second place

AFP

