US to face Brazil, Mexico, England, Italy in friendlies

The United States will face Brazil, Mexico, England and Italy in friendlies to kick off preparations for its World Cup qualification in 2022, it was announced on Monday.
The United States Soccer Federation said in a statement the US men’s team, which failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, would launch its “Kickoff Series” with a friendly against Brazil at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on September 7.
Four days later the US will play regional rivals Mexico at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
READ ALSO: Catholic priest suspended for rapping in church
The US will head to Europe to face England at Wembley on November 15, before facing Italy five days later at a venue to be confirmed.
The US will also play two other home matches in October, with opponents and venues to be revealed at a later date.
“We are at the beginning phase of building our identity,” US general manager Earnie Stewart said in a statement.
“These games are obviously huge challenges, and for young players it’s an opportunity to see the benchmark of some of the top teams in the world.
“We can use these experiences to learn about ourselves and take the next steps towards developing into the team we want to become.”
READ ALSO: Sex doll programmed to refuse sex if she’s bored or disrespected
The US have not yet appointed a successor to Bruce Arena as national team coach. Arena’s tenure ended after the US failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup.
AFP
Related Articles
Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew
A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
BREAKING: Messi’s Argentina on brink of World Cup exit as Croatia qualify for knockouts
Argentina slipped to the brink of an embarrassing World Cup group-stage exit on Thursday after Croatia beat the South Americans 3-0 to progress to the
Police nab 5 trans-border robbery suspects
By Evelyn Usman Five suspected members of a notorious trans- border robbery gang that specialised in snatching cars from unsuspecting motorists along the Nigeria/ Benin Republic
Chelsea incoming boss moves for £24.5m-rated Serie A star as first signing
Chelsea’s incoming manager, Maurizio Sarri plans to bring in £24.5m-rated Belgium’s star Dries Mertens to Stamford BridgeThe former Napoli boss is plotting to play the
Alfred Martins: Godfather syndrome may hinder ‘Not-Too-Young-To-Run’ law – Archbishop
The Catholic Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Martins, said “Not-Too-Young-to-Run” law may not be effective if political godfather syndrome continued
Tension as soldier reportedly kills 13-year-old schoolboy in Ondo state
- The assistant director, army public relations, Major Ojo Adelegan, says a Fulani community in Ondo attacked a team of soldiers on a peace mission-
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>