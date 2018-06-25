BREAKING: La Liga sells 2019-2022 TV rights for €3.4bn

Spain’s La Liga announced Monday it had sold its 2019-2022 television rights for 1.14 billion euros ($1.33b) per season.
The four bids accepted total 3.4 billion euros, an average of 1.14b euros for each of the coming three seasons, an increase of 15 percent on the last three seasons, La Liga said in a statement.
Details later…
AFP
Related Articles
Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew
A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Most Read NewsView all posts
Go and collect your PVC - Pastor Adeboye begins mobilisation ahead of 2019
- Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has began mobilisation of voters ahead of the 2019- The RCCG general overseers urged all members of his church including the
Photos : Buhari at International Press Institute (IPI) world congress
PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday in Abuja declared open the world congress of the International Press Institute (IPI), with the theme – ‘Why Good Journalism
Bridging the gap between the rich and the poor: Priority for candidates
By Afe Babalola It is written that man cannot live by bread alone. In 1789, a sudden rise in the cost of bread from Eight (8)
Saraki leads Senate delegation to Russia, addresses Russian parliament
Senate President, Bukola Saraki on Tuesday led a delegation of Senators to Russia on a three-day parliamentary visit. According to the Twitter handle of the Senate President,
PDP suffers big blow as ex-governorship aspirant, 50,000 others defect to APC in Abia
- PDP has suffered another setback in Abia state ahead of 2019 elections- The party's ex-governorship aspirant,Friday Nwosu, 50,000 others defected to APC in the
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>