BREAKING: La Liga sells 2019-2022 TV rights for €3.4bn



Spain’s La Liga announced Monday it had sold its 2019-2022 television rights for 1.14 billion euros ($1.33b) per season.

The four bids accepted total 3.4 billion euros, an average of 1.14b euros for each of the coming three seasons, an increase of 15 percent on the last three seasons, La Liga said in a statement.

Details later…

AFP

