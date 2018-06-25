Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

D’banj, wife to explain son’s death – Police



The Nigeria Police on Monday directed the Afrobeats star, Oladapo Olabanji, “D’banj’’, to make a formal report on the circumstances that led to the death of his son.

Mr Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said that the family should report the incident to the police after the period of mourning.

D’banj lost his only son, Daniel Oyebanjo, who turned one year in May, in a swimming pool inside the singer’s Lagos home on June 24.

READ ALSO: Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death

CSP Chike Oti, the command’s spokesman, quoted Imohimi as saying in a statement that the state command had sent a delegation to condole with the family.

“The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire command shares in their pains.

“It is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the little Daniel to the police,’’ Imohimi said.

READ ALSO: Benue, Plateau killers may not be herdsmen – NHRC

NAN

