D’banj, wife to explain son’s death – Police

The Nigeria Police on Monday directed the Afrobeats star, Oladapo Olabanji, “D’banj’’, to make a formal report on the circumstances that led to the death of his son.
Mr Edgal Imohimi, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, said that the family should report the incident to the police after the period of mourning.
D’banj lost his only son, Daniel Oyebanjo, who turned one year in May, in a swimming pool inside the singer’s Lagos home on June 24.
READ ALSO: Murray Bruce, Don Jazzy, Banky W, others commiserate with D’banj over son’s death
CSP Chike Oti, the command’s spokesman, quoted Imohimi as saying in a statement that the state command had sent a delegation to condole with the family.
“The CP wants the family to know that at this period of their grief, the entire command shares in their pains.
“It is expected that when the mourning period is over, the family will formally report the circumstances that led to the unfortunate death of the little Daniel to the police,’’ Imohimi said.
READ ALSO: Benue, Plateau killers may not be herdsmen – NHRC
NAN
Related Articles
Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew
A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: PDP facing persecution, smear campaign, threat—Ekweremadu
By Dayo Johnson AKURE—DEPUTY Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, yesterday, said that the persecution, smear campaigns and persistent threats against leaders and members of the Peoples
7 Nollywood actresses playing the ‘father role’ for their children
While there are a lot of impeccable and talented actresses in Nollywood, there are also some super strong women who have made sure to put
No land would be given directly to any individual - FG clarifies claims on N70 billion livestock ranches
- N70 billion mapped out for livestock are not for herdsmen only, the federal government has said- The Nigerian government has said that no land
Oil prices rise ahead of OPEC’s June 22 meeting
Singapore – Oil prices rose in early Asian trading on Wednesday, supported by a drop in U.S. commercial crude inventories reported by the American Petroleum
Super Eagles stars promised $20,000 each if they beat Iceland
- Nigerian players will get $20,000 should they defeat Iceland- The Super Eagles will take on their Scandinavian counterparts- Argentina lost 3-0 Denmark in the
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Post Your Comment below: >>