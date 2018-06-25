2018 World Cup standings – collated

World Cup standings after Monday’s final Group A and Group B matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Group A Uruguay 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 — qualified Russia 3 2 0 1 8 4 6 — qualified Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 — eliminated Egypt 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 — eliminated Group B Spain 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 — qualified Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 — qualified Iran 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 — eliminated Morocco 3 0 1 2 2 4 0 — eliminated Group C France 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 — qualified Denmark 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 Australia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 Peru 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — eliminated READ ALSO- Nigeria vs Argentina: Drogba warns Eagles against defensive approach Group D Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 — qualified Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Iceland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1 Argentina 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 Group E Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 Serbia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 — eliminated Group F Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 Germany 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 Sweden 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 South Korea 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 Group G England 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 — qualified Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 — qualified Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 — eliminated Panama 2 0 0 2 1 9 0 — eliminated Group H Japan 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 Colombia 2 1 0 1 4 2 3 Poland 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 — eliminated — Note: Top two teams from each group reach last 16 AFP (Visited 46 times, 46 visits today)

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple



