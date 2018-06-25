Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

2018 World Cup standings – collated



World Cup standings after Monday’s final Group A and Group B matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Group A

Uruguay        3 3 0 0 5 0 9 — qualified

Russia         3 2 0 1 8 4 6 — qualified

Saudi Arabia   3 1 0 2 2 7 3 — eliminated

Egypt          3 0 0 3 2 6 0 — eliminated

Group B

Spain          3 1 2 0 6 5 5 — qualified

Portugal       3 1 2 0 5 4 5 — qualified

Iran           3 1 1 1 1 1 4 — eliminated

Morocco        3 0 1 2 2 4 0 — eliminated

Group C

France         2 2 0 0 3 1 6 — qualified

Denmark        2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Australia      2 0 1 1 2 3 1

Peru           2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — eliminated

Group D

Croatia        2 2 0 0 5 0 6 — qualified

Nigeria        2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Iceland        2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Argentina      2 0 1 1 1 4 1

Group E

Brazil        2 1 1 0 3 1 4

Switzerland   2 1 1 0 3 2 4

Serbia        2 1 0 1 1 2 3

Costa Rica    2 0 0 2 0 3 0 — eliminated

Group F

Mexico        2 2 0 0 3 1 6

Germany       2 1 0 1 2 2 3

Sweden        2 1 0 1 2 2 3

South Korea   2 0 0 2 1 3 0

Group G

England       2 2 0 0 8 2 6 — qualified

Belgium       2 2 0 0 8 2 6 — qualified

Tunisia       2 0 0 2 3 7 0 — eliminated

Panama        2 0 0 2 1 9 0 — eliminated

Group H

Japan         2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Senegal       2 1 1 0 4 3 4

Colombia      2 1 0 1 4 2 3

Poland        2 0 0 2 1 5 0 — eliminated

— Note: Top two teams from each group reach last 16

AFP

