2018 World Cup standings – collated

World Cup standings after Monday’s final Group A and Group B matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Group A
Uruguay 3 3 0 0 5 0 9 — qualified
Russia 3 2 0 1 8 4 6 — qualified
Saudi Arabia 3 1 0 2 2 7 3 — eliminated
Egypt 3 0 0 3 2 6 0 — eliminated
Group B
Spain 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 — qualified
Portugal 3 1 2 0 5 4 5 — qualified
Iran 3 1 1 1 1 1 4 — eliminated
Morocco 3 0 1 2 2 4 0 — eliminated
Group C
France 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 — qualified
Denmark 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Australia 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Peru 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 — eliminated
Group D
Croatia 2 2 0 0 5 0 6 — qualified
Nigeria 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Iceland 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Argentina 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
Group E
Brazil 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
Switzerland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Serbia 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Costa Rica 2 0 0 2 0 3 0 — eliminated
Group F
Mexico 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Germany 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
Sweden 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
South Korea 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Group G
England 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 — qualified
Belgium 2 2 0 0 8 2 6 — qualified
Tunisia 2 0 0 2 3 7 0 — eliminated
Panama 2 0 0 2 1 9 0 — eliminated
Group H
Japan 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Senegal 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
Colombia 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
Poland 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 — eliminated
— Note: Top two teams from each group reach last 16
AFP
