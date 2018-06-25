NUGA: UNILAG to host 26th edition of university games in 2019

Prof Stephen Hamafyelto, the President of the Nigerian University Games Association, NUGA has announced the 2019 edition of the varsity games will hold at the University of Lagos.
Hamafyelto who made this announcement while speaking with sports writers said that findings from the council of inspection team favoured the University of Lagos over the University of Jos for the hosting of the biennial sporting events.
UNILAG Gate(Pulse)
The NUGA president also noted that since the hosting right has been awarded to UNILAG, the games were expected to come up early in the year precisely between January and April adding that the period is usually a dry season as against wet season that could disrupt outdoor games.
ALSO READ: This is how Nigerian students prepare for exams
Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July
Earlier in June, Hamafyelto announced that tertiary Institutions in Nigeria are set for the maiden edition of the Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL) holding in universities across the country.
Hamafyelto while announcing the maiden edition of the league assures football lovers in Nigeria of an interesting competition.
The football league according to reports will begin on Saturday, July 28, 2018.
Related Articles
Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew
A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State,
Most Watched VideosView all posts
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0 - (Video)
Watch the football match between Nigeria vs Zambia 1-0, shows Extended Highlights from the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers on 7 October 2017
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Jubilation as over 2000 IDPs return home in Guzamala LG in Borno state (photos)
- Over 2000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from Guzamala local government area in Bakassi IDP Camp returned home- The Nigerian Army said has reinforced security
June 12: NGO hails Buhari
A Non-Governmental Organisation, 1001+ Voices Initiative for People Empowerment, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as Democracy Day. The group also commended President
“If You ‘Facebook’, I face work” – Ikpeazu tells opposition leaders
Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has told his detractors that while they keep analyzing Abia State on the social media with a view
Prepare for APC’s defeat in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidency
•PDP asks Fayemi to account for N16.7bn IGR Kamarudeen Ogundele, Ado Ekiti The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said the Presidency should be ready for the
NNPC extends crude for products contracts till end 2018 — GMD
By Udeme Akpan Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has extended the nation’s crude for petroleum products contracts by six months, meaning that the deal will last
SUMMARISED: Everything The National Assembly Removed And Added To 2018 Budget
President Muhammadu Buhari finally signed the 2018 budget into law on Wednesday, but he didn’t hide his displeasure with the National Assembly for its alterations
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Post Your Comment below: >>