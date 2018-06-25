Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

NUGA: UNILAG to host 26th edition of university games in 2019



Prof Stephen Hamafyelto, the President of the  Nigerian University Games Association, NUGA has announced the 2019 edition of the varsity games will hold at the University of Lagos.

Hamafyelto who made this announcement while speaking with sports writers said that findings from the council of inspection team favoured the University of Lagos over the University of Jos for the hosting of the biennial sporting events.

UNILAG lecturer in alleged sex scandal says he was blackmailedplay

UNILAG Gate

(Pulse)

 

The NUGA president also noted that since the hosting right has been awarded to UNILAG, the games were expected to come up early in the year precisely between January and April adding that the period is usually a dry season as against wet season that could disrupt outdoor games.

ALSO READ: This is how Nigerian students prepare for exams

Nigerian Tertiary institutions to commence football league in July

Earlier in June, Hamafyelto announced that tertiary Institutions in Nigeria are set for the maiden edition of the Higher Institutions Football League (HIFL) holding in universities across the country.

Hamafyelto while announcing the maiden edition of the league assures football lovers in Nigeria of an interesting competition.

The football league according to reports will begin on Saturday, July 28, 2018.

 

