Crucify Them: Couple arrested for brutalising 13-yr-old nephew

A couple has been arrested by the Delta State Police Command for brutalising their nephew.

The man identified as Ifeanyi Akpa, from Onicha Igbeze, Ebonyi State, was arrested alongside his wife, Ngozi, for assaulting his 13-year-old nephew , identified as Chigozie Ogbu, who lives with them.

Instablog9ja reports that they were arrested after one Comrade Friday Okpako alleged that there have been several reports of severe maltreatment and corporal punishment given to the young boy on a daily basis, by the couple who share four children.

Trader in trouble for slashing husband's cousin with blade

A Lagos State-based trader identified only as Iya Keji has been declared wanted by the State Police Command for allegedly brutalizing her husband's 12-year-old cousin and using a razor blade to slash her.

Punch reports that the incident which happened on Tayo Kehinde Street in the Egbeda area of the state, saw the woman attacking the girl identified as Bose Arogundade, and slashing different parts of her body with the blade over N20.

The mother of one was said to have escaped arrest after neighbours reported the case at the Shasha Police Division, while her mother, aunt, and daughter were arrested and are now in detention pending when she would show up.

It was gathered that Iya Keji’s husband had traveled abroad five years ago leaving her with their six-year-old daughter, Keji, and the cousin to take care of but instead of the care, she is said to take delight in maltreating the girl.

It was learned that around 4 am on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, the suspect allegedly beat up the victim before inflicting deep cuts on her face and hands and in the morning, she reportedly asked the victim to buy plasters to cover up the injuries.

But residents who saw her and the extent of the injuries asked her what happened and she told them that her aunt was responsible for the injuries and raised the alarm.

A resident of the area who spoke on the incident said:

“I was taking my daughter to school this morning (Tuesday) when I saw the girl. I counted four deep cuts, two on her face, one each on her hands. Her veins were showing and it was like her wrist would cut off.

When we asked her what happened, she said her guardian saw N20 in her pocket, which she could not account for.

She came to buy plaster in a shop on the street when people saw the injuries and accompanied her to the house. We all rebuked the woman for maltreating the child."

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said the victim has been taken to a hospital where she is receiving treatment while efforts are on to arrest the fleeing suspect.

“One Bose Arogundade, aged 12, was assaulted by her guardian, one Iya Keji, with a razor blade, thereby inflicting injuries in her face and hands.

The girl was later rescued from where she was abandoned on Gowon Estate. She has been taken to a hospital for treatment while the suspect is at large.”

ASP Famous-Cole added that at the end of investigations, the suspect would be charged to a competent court for prosecution.