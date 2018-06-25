Cancer Society berates NASS over budget cut

By Chioma Obinna
Nigerian Cancer Society, NCS, has expressed dismay over cut of budgetary provision for strategic health interventions, among others, by the National Assembly, calling for urgent supplementary appropriation bill that will allocate funds for chemotherapy centres.
The President of the Society, Professor Sani Malami, lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari had confirmed that the funds, including money that had been earmarked for the establishment of chemotherapy centres, were reduced by over N7.45 billion.
According to Malami, the implication of the cut was that the critical and life-saving project had been fatally compromised, saying “the most reliable estimates, 162,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed each year in Nigeria, and virtually all of these individuals succumb to the disease and face a painful and premature death within three to five years.
“This is the fate of over half a million Nigerians currently living with various stages of cancers.”
