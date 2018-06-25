Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Cancer Society berates NASS over budget cut



By Chioma Obinna
Nigerian Cancer  Society, NCS, has expressed dismay over cut of budgetary provision for strategic health interventions, among others, by the National Assembly, calling for urgent supplementary appropriation bill that will allocate funds for chemotherapy centres.

Breast cancer awareness

The President of the Society, Professor Sani Malami, lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari had confirmed that the funds, including money that had been earmarked for the establishment of chemotherapy centres, were reduced by over N7.45 billion.

According to Malami, the implication of the cut was that the critical and life-saving project had been fatally compromised, saying “the most reliable estimates, 162,000 new cancer cases are diagnosed each year in Nigeria, and virtually all of these individuals succumb to the disease and face a painful and premature death within three to five years.

“This is the fate of over half a million Nigerians currently living with various stages of cancers.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew

Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew

The Osubi community in Delta state yesterday handed over Mr Ifeanyi Akpa and his wife to the police in the community for physically assaulting his

0 News 25/06/2018 07:37:00 Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj

Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj

Last night, Davido won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that took place in Los Angeles. Davido won the award beating other

0 News 25/06/2018 10:40:00 See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli

See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli

The post See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli appeared first on Showbiz Nigeria. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/06/2018 12:19:00 Peter Okoye: Singer buys Range Rover for wife [Photos]

Peter Okoye: Singer buys Range Rover for wife [Photos]

Back to Article

0 News 22/06/2018 03:07:00 Mary Njoku: Actress wants to know the Nigerian meaning of 'sexual harassment' as she shares colleague's experience on set

Mary Njoku: Actress wants to know the Nigerian meaning of 'sexual harassment' as she shares colleague's experience on set

Back to Article

0 News 25/06/2018 12:04:00 BREAKING: Uruguay thrash Russia 3-0 to top Group A

BREAKING: Uruguay thrash Russia 3-0 to top Group A

Uruguay beat 10-man Russia 3-0 on Monday to top World Cup Group A with three wins out of three as the host nation qualified for

0 News 23/06/2018 05:14:00 APC convention: Saraki’s camp ready for any eventuality - Senator Rafiu declares

APC convention: Saraki’s camp ready for any eventuality - Senator Rafiu declares

The chairman of the Senate committee on Banking, Insurance and other financial institutions, Senator Rafiu Ibrahim on Friday, June 22, said that they were ready

0 News 21/06/2018 19:32:00 Lekki doctor flogs, orders nurse to kneel down

Lekki doctor flogs, orders nurse to kneel down

Samson Folarin A doctor in the Lekki area of Lagos State, Dr Emmanuel Okolo, has been accused of brutalising a nurse, Dorcas Adeyera.  The incident happened at

0 News 21/06/2018 19:05:00 Ambode urges Muslims not relent on prayers, charity Says: Lagos focused on Smart City Goal

Ambode urges Muslims not relent on prayers, charity Says: Lagos focused on Smart City Goal

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode,  of Lagos State, has urged Muslims to continue he acts of charity and mutual understanding learned in Ramadan in order to reinforce

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

cron