Enugu airport gets intervention on safety, standards

By Dennis Agbo
ENUGU—AKANU Ibiam International Airport, Enugu has received an international aviation accessment group, APEX ACI World, to access and rate its safety and standard practices.
The group will also advise the airport management on how best to improve its international rating, using aviation best practices to stablise its operations.
The team comprising aviation experts in major Africa countries with headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco promotes aviation best practices across the globe.
Receiving the team in Enugu yesterday, the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Manager, Mr. Orjiakor Mgbemena said he hoped to receive sincere intervention of the team on the airport’s runway, its emergency strength and other standard practices that the airport maybe deficient in.
Leader of the APEX ACI World team, Mr. Brahim Lakhlifi said the team was in Enugu “to help the airport become compliant with international standards and provide guidance on how to achieve it.”
Related Articles
Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew
The Osubi community in Delta state yesterday handed over Mr Ifeanyi Akpa and his wife to the police in the community for physically assaulting his
Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj
Last night, Davido won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that took place in Los Angeles. Davido won the award beating other
See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli
The post See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli appeared first on Showbiz Nigeria. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for
Most Watched VideosView all posts
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)
This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist. Watch and review below.
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
No journalist is in detention in Nigeria – FG
Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Federal Government has debunked the report by the press freedom Organisation, Committee To Protect Journalists, that a certain Nigerian journalist has been
2019: Obasanjo holds secret talks with Yoruba leaders in Lagos
*Visits Bode George Olusegun ObasanjoBy Dapo Akinrefon FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, Saturday, held a closed door meeting with some Yoruba leaders including leaders of the socio-political organisation,
Trump aide becomes latest to leave White House
The White House on Tuesday announced the latest departure from President Donald Trump’s administration: deputy chief of staff Joe Hagin, who played a key role
In Lagos State: Government seals fuel station over pollution
Back to Article
APC convention, mockery of democracy – PDP
*Alleges aspirants forced to withdraw Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party has described the national convention of the All Progressives Congress as a charade, a mockery
Tottenham star Eriksen scores as Denmark were held to 1-1 draw by Australia
- Australia force Denmark to 1-1 draw in the second Group C game at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia- Spurs star Christian Eriksen
Most Watched Movies
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>