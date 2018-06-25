Operators fault return of NAFDAC to port

By Godfrey Bivbere

Operators in the maritime industry have faulted Federal Government for countering its earlier directive restricting the number of its agencies in the ports to six, by ordering the return of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, to the ports.

The CAC, Comptroller Shoboiki (Mrs.) and top officer of the Command (right), while handing over the seized drugs to NAFDAC officials.

This came as operators slammed the illegal seizure of legally exited consignments from the port by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria, SON.

The operators explained that the government’s directive issued by the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, was a contravention of the presidential directive on the ease of doing business in the nation’s ports.

Lead Partner/Consultant of Francis Omotosho and Associates, expressed frustration with the government policy summersault, which he said was painting the country as unserious.

Similarly, National Publicity Secretary of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Adumaza Sanni, said despite the exclusion of SON in the recent list released by government, SON had continued to intercept properly-released and exited cargoes enroute final destinations and warehouses.