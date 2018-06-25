Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

N-Delta leaders flay petitions against Dokubo



•Prof. Charles Quaker Dokubo

By Emma Amaize

PORT HARCOURT— Niger Delta Leaders, Elders and Stakeholders Forum, NDLESF, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has frowned at the avalanche of frivolous petitions against the new Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP, Prof Charles Dokubo, urging detractors to allow him to perform his duties.

In a communiqué by a former Supreme Court Judge, Justice Francis Tabai and six others, the forum said: “While we encourage the practice by which government officials, especially those saddled with the responsibility of managing our resources and the rehabilitation of our region are held accountable, we totally frown at petition-writing for mischievous goals and scoring cheap political points.

“We are convinced that these petitions and rumours against Prof Dokubo are based on unfounded and sentimental dissatisfaction of individuals primarily due to an unfavourable change in the status-quo and questionable business-as-usual attitude.

“It is apt to note that Prof Dokubo,  who assumed the position as Senior Special Adviser to the President on the Presidential Amnesty Programme on March 13, 2018 had served creditably as Ag. Director of Research and Studies at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs,  member of the ECOWAS Technical Team to the 1997 elections in Liberia. He has also served on several inter-ministerial committees, and policy making processes on AFRICOM.”

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew

Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew

The Osubi community in Delta state yesterday handed over Mr Ifeanyi Akpa and his wife to the police in the community for physically assaulting his

0 News 25/06/2018 07:37:00 Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj

Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj

Last night, Davido won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that took place in Los Angeles. Davido won the award beating other

0 News 25/06/2018 10:40:00 See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli

See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli

The post See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli appeared first on Showbiz Nigeria. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:01:00 [Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:15:00 [Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

[Music] Radar X – Babylon (Prod. by E-Kelly)

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 BFN Records presents fresh talent Radar X with a massive single titled “Babylon“. Judging from this high-life and afro-pop fusion



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/06/2018 00:42:00 Tinubu lambasts Obasanjo, calls him a busybody for asking Buhari not to recontest in 2019

Tinubu lambasts Obasanjo, calls him a busybody for asking Buhari not to recontest in 2019

- APC national party leader, Bola Tinubu, has asked Olusegun Obasanjo to stop meddling in the affair of the party- Tinubu said Obasanjo has torn

0 News 25/06/2018 16:40:00 D’banj, wife to explain son’s death – Police

D’banj, wife to explain son’s death – Police

The Nigeria Police on Monday directed the Afrobeats star, Oladapo Olabanji, “D’banj’’, to make a formal report on the circumstances that led to the death

0 News 21/06/2018 15:05:00 Woman bites neighbour’s eye during fight

Woman bites neighbour’s eye during fight

30-year-old woman, Ebere Okechukwu, on Thursday, appeared before an Ikorodu Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly biting her neighbour’s eye. Okechukwu, a resident of No 3, Alhaji

0 News 20/06/2018 08:58:00 Buhari laments as National Assembly cuts executive costs, adds its own 6,403 projects

Buhari laments as National Assembly cuts executive costs, adds its own 6,403 projects

- President Buhari has lamented that the National Assembly cut the execute while it increased its own budget- It was earlier reported that the president

0 News 19/06/2018 13:00:00 Tiwa Savage sparks bad habit rumours, spotted playing cards with wads of cash (photo)

Tiwa Savage sparks bad habit rumours, spotted playing cards with wads of cash (photo)

- Nigerian star female musician, Tiwa Savage has got tongues wagging on social media- The mother of one shared a photo of her playing cards

0 News 20/06/2018 07:45:00 Saudi Arabia fires entertainment chief over half-nude female performers

Saudi Arabia fires entertainment chief over half-nude female performers

Saudi Arabia has sacked the head of its entertainment authority, state media said, following a conservative backlash against a circus featuring women wearing figure-hugging costumes. “Ahmad

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

cron