List of National Executives elected at 2018 All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention



National Chairman, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole flanked by his wife, Mrs. Oshiomhole (r) and Former Plateau State Ag. Governor, Dr. (Mrs. Pauline Tallen as he thanked delegates for his election at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018

National Working Committee, NWC

1  Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole- National Chairman

2  Senator Lawali Shuaibu- Dep. Nat Chairman (North)

3  Otunba Niyi Adebayo- Dep. Nat Chairman (South)

4  Hon. Mai Mala Buni- National Secretary

5  Hon Victor Giadom- Dep. Nat. Secretary

6  Prince. Hilliard Etagbo Eta – Nat. Vice Chairman (SS)

7  Inuwa Abdul-Kadir Esq. – Nat. Vice Chairman (NW)

8  Alh. Suleiman Umar Wambai – Nat. Vice Chairman (NC)

9  Alh. Mustapha Salihu  – Nat. Vice Chairman (NE)

10 Hon. Emma Eneukwu – Nat. Vice Chairman (SE)

11 Barr. Bankole Oluwajana – Nat. Vice Chairman (S/W)

12 Hon. Emma Ibediro- Nat. Organizing Secretary

13 Babatunde Ogala Esq. – Nat. Legal Adviser

14 Alh. Tajudeen Bello  – Nat. Financial Secretary

15 Alh. Ibrahim K. Masari – Nat. Welfare Secretary

16 Alh. Adamu Panda – National Treasurer

17 Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi – National Publicity Secretary

18 Chief Dr. George Moghalu – National Auditor

19 Hajia Salamatu Baiwa – National Women Leader

20 Sadiq S. Abubakar – National Youth Leader

21 Misbau Lawal Didi – Disabled Leader

Non-members of National Working Committee

  1. Hon.  Sunday  Jacob Chukwu – Dep. Nat. Fin. Secretary
  2. Barr. E. I. Adoh-Ogbuta – Dep. Nat Legal Adviser
  3. Barr. Mohammed Tanko Zakari – Dep. National Treasurer
  4. Mr. Jock Alamba – Dep. Welfare Secretary
  5. Nabena Yekini – Dep. Nat Pub Secretary
  6. Barr. Isa Modu Chul – Dep. National Auditor
  7. Honor Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – Dep. Nat Women Leader
  8. Hafiz Bolaji – Dep. Nat Youth Leader

9.Tukur Abdulkadir Gusau- Zonal Secretary (NW)

10.John Uwaede  – Zonal Secretary (SE)

  1. Dr. Zakari Mohammed – Zonal Secretary (NC)
  2. Ayo Afolabi – Zonal Secretary (SW)
  3. Dave Okumgba – Zonal Secretary (SS)
  4. Abuabkar S. Ajiya – Zonal Secretary (NE)
  5. Onyeka Olisemeka – Zonal Youth Leader (SE)
  6. Kashim Bello Maigari- Zonal Youth Leader (NE)
  7. Mr. Terver Aginde   – Zonal Youth Leader (NC)
  8. Lanre Olarewaju – Zonal Youth Leader (SW)
  9. Chief Koteteh Ibadan – Zonal Youth Leader (SS)
  10. Abubakar Saadu – Zonal Youth Leader (NW)
  11. Abdulmanaf Muhammad- Zonal Org. Secretary (NW)
  12. Hon. Timothy Amah – Zonal Org. Secretary (SE)
  13. Ibrahim makun Abdul- Zonal Org. Secretary (NC)
  14. Ferdinand Atsu  – Zonal Org. Secretary (SS)
  15. Mr. David Olufemi Egbedeyi – Zonal Org. Secretary (SW)
  16. Shuaibu AbdulRahman- Zonal Org. Secretary (NE)
  17. Chief Koteteh Ibadan- Ex-Officio (SS)
  18.  Hon.  Omolaoye O. Akintola- Ex-Officio (SW)
  19. Hon. Nelson Alapa   – Ex-Officio (NC)
  20. Chief Nduka Anyanwu – Ex-Officio (SE)
  21. Mal. Mamman Isah Azare- Ex-Officio (NE)
  22. Alh. Nasiru Danu – Ex-Officio (NW)

