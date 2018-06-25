List of National Executives elected at 2018 All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention

National Working Committee, NWC
1 Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole- National Chairman
2 Senator Lawali Shuaibu- Dep. Nat Chairman (North)
3 Otunba Niyi Adebayo- Dep. Nat Chairman (South)
4 Hon. Mai Mala Buni- National Secretary
5 Hon Victor Giadom- Dep. Nat. Secretary
6 Prince. Hilliard Etagbo Eta – Nat. Vice Chairman (SS)
7 Inuwa Abdul-Kadir Esq. – Nat. Vice Chairman (NW)
8 Alh. Suleiman Umar Wambai – Nat. Vice Chairman (NC)
9 Alh. Mustapha Salihu – Nat. Vice Chairman (NE)
10 Hon. Emma Eneukwu – Nat. Vice Chairman (SE)
11 Barr. Bankole Oluwajana – Nat. Vice Chairman (S/W)
12 Hon. Emma Ibediro- Nat. Organizing Secretary
13 Babatunde Ogala Esq. – Nat. Legal Adviser
14 Alh. Tajudeen Bello – Nat. Financial Secretary
15 Alh. Ibrahim K. Masari – Nat. Welfare Secretary
16 Alh. Adamu Panda – National Treasurer
17 Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi – National Publicity Secretary
18 Chief Dr. George Moghalu – National Auditor
19 Hajia Salamatu Baiwa – National Women Leader
20 Sadiq S. Abubakar – National Youth Leader
21 Misbau Lawal Didi – Disabled Leader
Non-members of National Working Committee
- Hon. Sunday Jacob Chukwu – Dep. Nat. Fin. Secretary
- Barr. E. I. Adoh-Ogbuta – Dep. Nat Legal Adviser
- Barr. Mohammed Tanko Zakari – Dep. National Treasurer
- Mr. Jock Alamba – Dep. Welfare Secretary
- Nabena Yekini – Dep. Nat Pub Secretary
- Barr. Isa Modu Chul – Dep. National Auditor
- Honor Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – Dep. Nat Women Leader
- Hafiz Bolaji – Dep. Nat Youth Leader
9.Tukur Abdulkadir Gusau- Zonal Secretary (NW)
10.John Uwaede – Zonal Secretary (SE)
- Dr. Zakari Mohammed – Zonal Secretary (NC)
- Ayo Afolabi – Zonal Secretary (SW)
- Dave Okumgba – Zonal Secretary (SS)
- Abuabkar S. Ajiya – Zonal Secretary (NE)
- Onyeka Olisemeka – Zonal Youth Leader (SE)
- Kashim Bello Maigari- Zonal Youth Leader (NE)
- Mr. Terver Aginde – Zonal Youth Leader (NC)
- Lanre Olarewaju – Zonal Youth Leader (SW)
- Chief Koteteh Ibadan – Zonal Youth Leader (SS)
- Abubakar Saadu – Zonal Youth Leader (NW)
- Abdulmanaf Muhammad- Zonal Org. Secretary (NW)
- Hon. Timothy Amah – Zonal Org. Secretary (SE)
- Ibrahim makun Abdul- Zonal Org. Secretary (NC)
- Ferdinand Atsu – Zonal Org. Secretary (SS)
- Mr. David Olufemi Egbedeyi – Zonal Org. Secretary (SW)
- Shuaibu AbdulRahman- Zonal Org. Secretary (NE)
- Chief Koteteh Ibadan- Ex-Officio (SS)
- Hon. Omolaoye O. Akintola- Ex-Officio (SW)
- Hon. Nelson Alapa – Ex-Officio (NC)
- Chief Nduka Anyanwu – Ex-Officio (SE)
- Mal. Mamman Isah Azare- Ex-Officio (NE)
- Alh. Nasiru Danu – Ex-Officio (NW)
