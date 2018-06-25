List of National Executives elected at 2018 All Progressives Congress, APC, National Convention

National Chairman, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole flanked by his wife, Mrs. Oshiomhole (r) and Former Plateau State Ag. Governor, Dr. (Mrs. Pauline Tallen as he thanked delegates for his election at the 2018 All Progressives Congress National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 23/06/2018 National Working Committee, NWC 1 Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshiomhole- National Chairman 2 Senator Lawali Shuaibu- Dep. Nat Chairman (North) 3 Otunba Niyi Adebayo- Dep. Nat Chairman (South) 4 Hon. Mai Mala Buni- National Secretary 5 Hon Victor Giadom- Dep. Nat. Secretary 6 Prince. Hilliard Etagbo Eta – Nat. Vice Chairman (SS) 7 Inuwa Abdul-Kadir Esq. – Nat. Vice Chairman (NW) 8 Alh. Suleiman Umar Wambai – Nat. Vice Chairman (NC) 9 Alh. Mustapha Salihu – Nat. Vice Chairman (NE) 10 Hon. Emma Eneukwu – Nat. Vice Chairman (SE) 11 Barr. Bankole Oluwajana – Nat. Vice Chairman (S/W) 12 Hon. Emma Ibediro- Nat. Organizing Secretary 13 Babatunde Ogala Esq. – Nat. Legal Adviser 14 Alh. Tajudeen Bello – Nat. Financial Secretary 15 Alh. Ibrahim K. Masari – Nat. Welfare Secretary 16 Alh. Adamu Panda – National Treasurer 17 Alhaji Bolaji Abdullahi – National Publicity Secretary 18 Chief Dr. George Moghalu – National Auditor 19 Hajia Salamatu Baiwa – National Women Leader 20 Sadiq S. Abubakar – National Youth Leader 21 Misbau Lawal Didi – Disabled Leader Non-members of National Working Committee Hon. Sunday Jacob Chukwu – Dep. Nat. Fin. Secretary Barr. E. I. Adoh-Ogbuta – Dep. Nat Legal Adviser Barr. Mohammed Tanko Zakari – Dep. National Treasurer Mr. Jock Alamba – Dep. Welfare Secretary Nabena Yekini – Dep. Nat Pub Secretary Barr. Isa Modu Chul – Dep. National Auditor Honor Ihuoma Onyebuchukwu – Dep. Nat Women Leader Hafiz Bolaji – Dep. Nat Youth Leader 9.Tukur Abdulkadir Gusau- Zonal Secretary (NW) 10.John Uwaede – Zonal Secretary (SE) Dr. Zakari Mohammed – Zonal Secretary (NC) Ayo Afolabi – Zonal Secretary (SW) Dave Okumgba – Zonal Secretary (SS) Abuabkar S. Ajiya – Zonal Secretary (NE) Onyeka Olisemeka – Zonal Youth Leader (SE) Kashim Bello Maigari- Zonal Youth Leader (NE) Mr. Terver Aginde – Zonal Youth Leader (NC) Lanre Olarewaju – Zonal Youth Leader (SW) Chief Koteteh Ibadan – Zonal Youth Leader (SS) Abubakar Saadu – Zonal Youth Leader (NW) Abdulmanaf Muhammad- Zonal Org. Secretary (NW) Hon. Timothy Amah – Zonal Org. Secretary (SE) Ibrahim makun Abdul- Zonal Org. Secretary (NC) Ferdinand Atsu – Zonal Org. Secretary (SS) Mr. David Olufemi Egbedeyi – Zonal Org. Secretary (SW) Shuaibu AbdulRahman- Zonal Org. Secretary (NE) Chief Koteteh Ibadan- Ex-Officio (SS) Hon. Omolaoye O. Akintola- Ex-Officio (SW) Hon. Nelson Alapa – Ex-Officio (NC) Chief Nduka Anyanwu – Ex-Officio (SE) Mal. Mamman Isah Azare- Ex-Officio (NE) Alh. Nasiru Danu – Ex-Officio (NW)

