PDP congratulates Oshiomhole, screens 11 Osun gov aspirants

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has congratulated the newly-elected National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

Secondus, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, told Oshiomhole that he hoped that his coming on board as the chairman of the ruling party would help to deepen democracy in the country.

While wishing the former governor of Edo State the best in his new assignment, Secondus said, “On behalf of my party, the main opposition PDP, I wish to congratulate you and pray that democracy would gain a lot in your climbing to the exalted office of your party.

“May I assure you of the PDP’s readiness to provide robust and constructive criticism and hope that the environment would be made conducive for all democratic institutions to strive.”

Meanwhile, the PDP Screening Committee for Osun State governorship election, led by a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Austin Opara, has started the screening of 11 aspirants for the governorship election slated for September 22, 2018.

Opara, who spoke with journalists shortly before the commencement of the exercise, pledged that the committee would do a thorough job, adding that the screening would be conducted in compliance with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the PDP constitution and guidelines released for the exercise.

The former lawmaker said, “We have 11 aspirants that have applied to contest the governorship position in Osun State.

“One thing we want to let you know is that our party is reformed and we have a repositioned party, a party that is coming back stronger and willing to take over governance and leadership of this country.

“This process started with the collection of forms and that has been completed. The forms have been returned. The next is the screening exercise and the party has constituted a committee to screen the aspirants and we are starting the process today (Monday).

“We are determined to do things right. The new leadership of the party has said we must rebrand the party. We will be guided by the guidelines of the party, the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and the PDP Constitution.”

