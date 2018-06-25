Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

10 killed, 7,000 displaced in renewed Ebonyi/C’River boundary clashes



Clement Nnachi, Abakaliki

No fewer than 10 persons were feared killed and 7,000 others displaced in Igbeagu community in the Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on Sunday, following a renewed inter-communal crisis between indigenes of the community and their neighbours in Ukele, Cross River State.

Investigations revealed that over 1,500 houses had been destroyed by Ukele militia groups fighting  in Izzi Local Government Area as displaced persons were seen fleeing the zone along Abakaliki-Ogoja highway with their belongings.

Confirming the development, the Chairman of Izzi Local Government Area, Chief Paul Nwogha, lamented the level of destruction in the affected villages, pointing out that most of the villages had been deserted.

 He said, “No human beings or goat or chicken is seen within the affected community as everybody had deserted the area for safety.”

Addressing the displaced persons who gathered at Ndi-Akparata Nwenyi village while on an assessment visit to the community on Monday, the Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr Eric Igwe, directed the Cantonment Commander of Nkwegu Military Barracks, Abakaliki, Lt. Col. Saaid  Sadiq, to deploy more troops in the trouble spot to ensure the safety of residents and foreigners travelling along the Abakaliki-Ogoja trans-Sahara highway.

The deputy governor appealed to the Izzi people to maintain peace and order and assured them that the state government would not fold its arms and watch Ebonyi people slaughtered on the altar of insecurity and wickedness.

He condemned the killings being by the militia group, insisting that human lives remained sacred and should be held in high esteem by all and sundry irrespective of the issue in contention.

Reacting to the development, the Commander, Nkwagu Military Cantonment, Lt. Col. Sa’aad Sadiq, stated that more troops had been deployed from Cross River and Abakaliki to quell the crisis and enjoined the people of Izzi to support the peace process by attending security meetings.

