Eaton supports CIOs, project managers with data solutions



Nike Popoola

A power management company, Eaton, is providing energy-efficient solutions to help project managers, chief information officers and other customers to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power more efficiently, safely and sustainably.

The Power Quality Sales Manager, Eaton, Deon Ferreira, stated this at the firm’s CIOs’ Business Continuity Planning meeting, where it showcased its innovative solutions to selected chief information officers and project managers across the country.

Ferreira said that Eaton was committed to its continuous pursuit to assist organisations deliver power management service through its data centre solutions.

He noted that its data centre solutions, which increase efficiency without sacrificing uptime, were flexibly designed to help businesses in Nigeria to make the most efficient use of their resources.

The Eaton manager explained that innovative solutions would not only meet the basic data centre needs of resilience, easy deployment and resource optimisation but would also improve general business continuity and save energy costs.

“The increasing reliance on big data and the cloud, when likened to the rising costs of energy, emphasises the need for reliability and efficiency of Information Technology systems,” Ferreira said.

He added, “Eaton has a wide portfolio of products designed for timely and error-reduced installations. We have expert data centre engineers networked across the globe, who are trained to help businesses accelerate the design, construction and commissioning of data centres at low costs.

“Our solutions are safer, more reliable and more efficient than industry standards, and will help differentiate businesses in a crowded market.”

The Head, Information Technology Infrastructure, AIICO Insurance, Mr Victor Haruna, described the solutions showcased by Eaton as “top class and similar to what is obtainable in developed economies where effective data centres are critical for business success.”

He said, “From the session today, we discovered that the company has a software solution which allows you to shut down your system remotely. This is a solution I was not even aware exists for power management, so it is laudable that Eaton has enabled these services to be available to businesses in Nigeria.”

