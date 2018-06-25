US advises Nigerians on election

Femi Makinde, Osogbo
The United States of America has advised the people of Osun State and Nigerians in general against voting for candidates based on ethnicity, religious affiliation or other primordial sentiments.
The Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate, Lagos, Darcy Zotter, gave the advice in a chat with journalists in Osogbo on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of a sensitisation programme organised by the US Government Exchange Alumni Association, Osun State chapter to ensure free, fair and non-violent elections, the US envoy said the electorate must shun sentiments and violence in order to elect credible politicians, who would serve the people.
According to her, eligible voters should make researches about anybody they want to elect to know whether such persons are competent and possesses the character needed to function in elective offices.
Zotter said, “This group is advocating for free, fair, transparent and non-violent elections. I must say that we are very pleased and very proud to be able to partner up with the US Government Exchange Alumni of Osun as well as INEC.
‘We want to support Nigerians in their efforts for free, fair, transparent and non-violent election.
“One of the primary things citizens need to do is to educate themselves. They need to educate themselves on issues; they need to educate themselves about the candidates.”
Asked if the US Consulate would monitor elections in Osun State, the envoy said the consulate had a schedule to monitor polls in southern part of Nigeria but said she could not say if the US officials from Lagos Consulate would be in the state to monitor the September 22 poll.
The Coordinator of the US Government Exchange Alumni Association in Osun State, Mr. Femi Adefila, said the group organised the programme to ensure a credible and violence-free election in the state.
Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.
Contact: [email protected]
Related Articles
Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew
The Osubi community in Delta state yesterday handed over Mr Ifeanyi Akpa and his wife to the police in the community for physically assaulting his
Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj
Last night, Davido won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that took place in Los Angeles. Davido won the award beating other
See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli
The post See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli appeared first on Showbiz Nigeria. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)
Watch this hilarious spoof: The Marriage Scanning Bucket. Please leave a review below.
We Must Marry - (Video)
This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.
Amazing! This Pastor Claims to Heal by Kissing His Flocks - Video
Wonders shall never end. This is a new one.... Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa claims to heal folks through kisses. Yes, full blown tongue in
[Music] Mano – Take It Off (Prod.by YungTrill)
by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Young Talented upcoming act, Frank also know as Mano drops a groovy dance masterpiece titled “Take It Off“. “Take it off”
[Music] Maire – Kau Kau
by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by
Most Read NewsView all posts
Edo Poly Usen trains academics on grantsmanship
…as experts urge varsities, others on creative funding optionsIn line with Governor Godwin Obaseki’s vision for innovative solutions at state-run tertiary institutions, the Edo State
Over 400 migrants rescued off Spain
A total of 418 migrants were rescued in three operations off the coast of Spain on Saturday, the national rescue service said. In the largest of
APC Convention: Senator Marafa's supporters denied entry
Some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Senator Kabiru Marafa of Zamfara state were denied access to the Eagles Square, venue of
Buhari salutes Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo at 90
President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with renowned Mathematician and Economist, Prof. Chukwuka Okonjo, the Obi of Ogwashi Ukwu, who turns 90 on June 21 President BuhariBuhari’s
El-Zakzaky arraignment: Police shut down major highways in Kaduna
Major highways leading to Kaduna High Court along Independence Way in Kaduna metropolis were on Thursday shutdown over the arraignment of the embattled leader of
Most Watched Movies
No Man Can Satisfy Me
No Man Can Satisfy Me
Dangerous Visitors
DANGEROUS VISITORS
Divided Lovers
Divided Lovers
My Empire
My Empire
Post Your Comment below: >>