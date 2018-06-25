Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

US advises Nigerians on election



Femi Makinde, Osogbo

The United States of America has advised the people of Osun State and Nigerians in general against voting for candidates based on ethnicity, religious affiliation or other primordial sentiments.

The Public Affairs Officer of the US Consulate, Lagos, Darcy Zotter, gave the advice in a chat with journalists in Osogbo on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a sensitisation programme organised by the US Government Exchange Alumni Association, Osun State chapter to ensure free, fair and non-violent elections, the   US envoy  said the electorate must shun sentiments and violence in order to elect credible politicians, who would serve the people.

According to her, eligible voters should make researches about anybody they want to elect to know whether such persons are competent and possesses the character needed to function in elective offices.

Zotter said, “This group is advocating for free, fair, transparent and non-violent elections. I must say that we are very pleased and very proud to be able to partner up with the US Government Exchange Alumni of Osun as well as INEC.

‘We want to support Nigerians in their efforts for free, fair, transparent and non-violent election.

“One of the primary things citizens need to do is to educate themselves. They need to educate themselves on issues; they need to educate themselves about the candidates.”

Asked if the US Consulate would monitor elections in Osun State, the envoy said the consulate had a schedule to monitor polls in southern part of Nigeria but said she could not say if the US officials from Lagos Consulate would be in the state to monitor the September 22 poll.

The Coordinator of the US Government Exchange Alumni Association in Osun State, Mr. Femi Adefila, said the group organised the programme to ensure a credible and violence-free election in the state.

