Wague breaks African record



Sunday may have been something of a disappointing day for Senegal, as they failed to defeat Japan despite going ahead twice and had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

However, a star was born as one of the Teranga Lions made history with a superb goal that has the potential to transform his career.

Despite being only 19 years and 236 days old, and never having netted an international goal before, it was KAS Eupen right-back Moussa Wague who appeared set to be the hero of the hour when he netted Senegal’s second in the 71st minute of the national side’s second Group H game.

Senegal’s full-backs have been one of their key assets in Russia, and left-back Youssouf Sabaly must take credit for his fine delivery, which was diverted into Wague’s path by Mbaye Niang.

The youngster made no mistake, capping off another encouraging display by arriving at the far post to slam home a sharp right-footed shot past Eiji Kawashima.

The strike made him Africa’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the World Cup, and while Japan equalised to deny Senegal’s hopes of progressing to the Last 16, Wague certainly announced himself on the global stage in some style.

It was the highlight of a fine display in which the Aspire Academy graduate also created four goalscoring opportunities for his teammates and was a lively presence up and down the right flank.

Incidentally, while Wague became Africa’s youngest World Cup goalscorer, the man who equalised for the Blue Samurai – Keisuke Honda – became Japan’s oldest goalscorer at 32.

Whether or not Senegal manage to escape from Group H, their draw with Japan on Sunday will forever be remembered as the game in which Wague announced his arrival on the global stage.

