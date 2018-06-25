Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Comercio introduces public cloud for enterprises



Nike Popoola

Comercio has introduced the first enterprise public cloud platform in the country for enterprises.

 During the inauguration of the product in Lagos, the company’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr Aderemi Adejumo, said that the vision was to create a public cloud platform for medium and large enterprises, and to provide the same services as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web services in Nigeria.

With the economic challenges faced worldwide, especially in Nigeria, he said that companies were looking to reduce their expenditure while trying to grow their business.

“Global best practice is that most chief information officers are moving to cloud platforms for data storage,” he said.

Adejumo said, “Comercio public cloud platform offers enterprises the opportunity to move their Information Technology expenditure from a capital expenditure to an operating expenditure as well as only pay for what they consume. It is a perfect pay-as-you-go model to minimise expenditure and create great savings.’’

He noted that the other great advantage was their time to market.

In traditional computing, he said that it took four to 16 weeks to request, get appropriate approvals and procure hardware before installation and configuration of the software.

“In this current fast changing world, this is not acceptable and it is a great challenge. With our public cloud platform, the required hardware can be provisioned and available in less than 48 hours,” he said.

He said, “With the flexibility, agility and expansion potential, our clients do not need to have an accurate estimation of growth and sizing.

“In a public facing service delivery, this is crucial as an inadequately sized infrastructure will guarantee failure, while an over-speed infrastructure will be a waste of funds.’’

The Managing Director, Comercio Cloud, Mrs Aderonke Adeyegbe, said, “The platform has a number of advantages over the notable foreign cloud platforms. The platform has a lower latency than offshore platforms. It takes, on the average, less than 25 per cent of the time to retrieve data from an offshore cloud platform.

“The company provides a bespoke service, which means that  it can engage its customers and guide their requests to the most optimum solution on their platform.”

She added, “The platform also accepts payment in our local currency, which means that there is a stability in payments and in the event of a dollar fluctuation, there would be no anxiety of exceeding the budget.”

Copyright PUNCH.
All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 25/06/2018 07:08:00 Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew

Photos – Police arrest couple for inflicting injury on thier 13 year old nephew

The Osubi community in Delta state yesterday handed over Mr Ifeanyi Akpa and his wife to the police in the community for physically assaulting his

0 News 25/06/2018 07:37:00 Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj

Video – Davido wins BET best international act, sends his condolences to Dbanj

Last night, Davido won the Best ‘International Act Award’ at the 2018 BET Awards that took place in Los Angeles. Davido won the award beating other

0 News 25/06/2018 10:40:00 See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli

See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli

The post See beautiful family picture of Actress Omoni Oboli appeared first on Showbiz Nigeria. [[ This is a content summary only. Visit my website for

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:02:00 [Music] Maire – Kau Kau

[Music] Maire – Kau Kau

by OG DEJI 1 hour ago0 Maire returns with one of her best projects to date. She drops a new single titled ‘Kau Kau’. Produced by

0 Videos 21/03/2018 20:13:00 [Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

[Music] Basseline Ft. Uriel Oputa – Buy Luv (Prod. KayzBeat)

by Mcadioh 1 hour ago0 Yes my people this is a big one, your boy Basseline collaborates with our ex big brother house mate Uriel Oputa

0 Videos 07/10/2017 07:51:00 The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

The Marriage Test Bucket - (Video)

Watch this hilarious spoof:  The Marriage Scanning Bucket.  Please leave a review below.

0 Videos 10/10/2017 11:52:00 Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

Save Nigeria Plea - ( Video)

0 Videos 06/10/2017 14:56:00 We Must Marry - (Video)

We Must Marry - (Video)

This video is pretty hilarious. Watch and laugh, then leave a review below.

0 Videos 06/10/2017 15:01:00 What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

What Type of Man Are You? (Must Watch Video)

This video describes in vivid terms, the types of men that exist.  Watch and review below.



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 25/06/2018 10:20:00 Tech: The 13 best horror movie directors working today who terrify us over and over again

Tech: The 13 best horror movie directors working today who terrify us over and over again

The horror movie genre has seen a surplus of fresh talent in recent years, including newcomer Ari Aster, whose chilling feature directorial debut "Hereditary" is

0 News 23/06/2018 22:00:00 All Nigerian politicians sponsor thugs — Olofa of Offa

All Nigerian politicians sponsor thugs — Olofa of Offa

The Olofa of Offa in the Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, in this interview with SUCCESS NWOGU, speaks on the

0 News 24/06/2018 10:36:00 PSC promotes only those recommended by the IG –Comfort Obi

PSC promotes only those recommended by the IG –Comfort Obi

A former member of the Police Service Commission, Ms. Comfort Obi, has said that the Commission only approves promotions of those recommended by the Inspector-General

0 News 19/06/2018 11:01:00 Igbo attire and its meaning: what to wear and how

Igbo attire and its meaning: what to wear and how

Nigerian traditional clothing is a great way to express yourself and show your roots. Igbo culture is one of the brightest when it comes to

0 News 19/06/2018 19:07:00 Choosing beneficiaries of a bank account

Choosing beneficiaries of a bank account

Nike Popoola A beneficiary is somebody who receives assets at your death. With some types of accounts, you are allowed to designate who that person (or

0 News 21/06/2018 18:05:00 Guy Smarts: Chris Pratt and James Corden went for a hike on 'the late late show,' and it's hilarious

Guy Smarts: Chris Pratt and James Corden went for a hike on 'the late late show,' and it's hilarious

James Corden is currently filming The Late Late Show in London, and while there, he wanted to show the Brits why people in Los Angeles are so obsessed

Most Watched Movies

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:47:00 Dangerous Visitors

Dangerous Visitors

DANGEROUS VISITORS

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:41:00 No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

No Man Can Satisfy Me

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:44:00 Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

Divided Lovers

0 Movies 07/10/2017 07:43:00 My Empire

My Empire

My Empire

cron