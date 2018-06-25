Comercio introduces public cloud for enterprises

Nike Popoola

Comercio has introduced the first enterprise public cloud platform in the country for enterprises.

During the inauguration of the product in Lagos, the company’s Chief Technical Officer, Mr Aderemi Adejumo, said that the vision was to create a public cloud platform for medium and large enterprises, and to provide the same services as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web services in Nigeria.

With the economic challenges faced worldwide, especially in Nigeria, he said that companies were looking to reduce their expenditure while trying to grow their business.

“Global best practice is that most chief information officers are moving to cloud platforms for data storage,” he said.

Adejumo said, “Comercio public cloud platform offers enterprises the opportunity to move their Information Technology expenditure from a capital expenditure to an operating expenditure as well as only pay for what they consume. It is a perfect pay-as-you-go model to minimise expenditure and create great savings.’’

He noted that the other great advantage was their time to market.

In traditional computing, he said that it took four to 16 weeks to request, get appropriate approvals and procure hardware before installation and configuration of the software.

“In this current fast changing world, this is not acceptable and it is a great challenge. With our public cloud platform, the required hardware can be provisioned and available in less than 48 hours,” he said.

He said, “With the flexibility, agility and expansion potential, our clients do not need to have an accurate estimation of growth and sizing.

“In a public facing service delivery, this is crucial as an inadequately sized infrastructure will guarantee failure, while an over-speed infrastructure will be a waste of funds.’’

The Managing Director, Comercio Cloud, Mrs Aderonke Adeyegbe, said, “The platform has a number of advantages over the notable foreign cloud platforms. The platform has a lower latency than offshore platforms. It takes, on the average, less than 25 per cent of the time to retrieve data from an offshore cloud platform.

“The company provides a bespoke service, which means that it can engage its customers and guide their requests to the most optimum solution on their platform.”

She added, “The platform also accepts payment in our local currency, which means that there is a stability in payments and in the event of a dollar fluctuation, there would be no anxiety of exceeding the budget.”

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)