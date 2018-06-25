Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Mercy Johnson buries mum, commiserates with Dbanj



Actress Mercy Johnson Okojie buried her mum one month after she passed away.

The actress was overcome with emotions during the solemn ceremony and shed a few tears. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Odi Okojie, who was close to comfort her.

The actress Shared photos from the burial, which she said took place days back, and also used the medium to commiserate with dbanj who lost his son yesterday.

