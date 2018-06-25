Man hacked by cultist for trying to save a lady from being molested (viewer discretion)

A man barely escaped alive after he was hacked by cultists when he intervened to save a woman from getting molested. But social media users have made fun of him for almost dying because he couldn’t mind his business.
The man identified as Mr. Ekanem Ukeme reportedly ran into two young men in his neighborhood as they were physically abusing a lady. He quickly stepped in to defend the woman and the men turned around and attacked him.
He was stabbed multiple times all over his body with bottles and knives. According to online reports, the cultist chased him till he ran into a church where he was protected.
Photos of Ukeme shows him bleeding out in a hospital before his wounds were treated.
Surprisingly, Ukeme’s heroic act has been met with criticism by social media users who berate him for almost dying because of a woman. They made fun of him for not minding his business and some say he is lucky to still be alive.
