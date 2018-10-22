Aubameyang on fire as Arsenal destroy Leicester City in tough Premier League battle

- Arsenal on Monday night beat Leicester City 3-1 in an EPL encounter
- Gabonese striker Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for the Gunners
- Unai Emery's men are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League log
Arsenal on Monday night, October 22, continued with their impressive performance this season in the Premier League beating visiting Leicester City 3-1 at the Emirates stadium.
Three Nigeria internationals namely Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Ihanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played this match which was won by the Gunners.
But it was the visitors that took the lead at the Emirates stadium through an own goal from Hector Bellerin as Ben Chilwell's cross took a defection in the 31st minute in which goalkeeper Bernd Leno had no choice.
The Gunners restored parity in the 45th minute through German football star Mesut Ozil who was superbly assisted by Hector Bellerin as the first half ended 1-1.
Kelechi Iheanacho had a chance to increase the scoreline for Leicester City in the 52nd minute when he was set up by James Maddison, but he wasted the chance.
Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted the second goal for Arsenal in the 63rd minute after receiving a wonderful assist from Hector Bellerin.
Aubameyang got his brace three minutes later at the Emirates stadium after being assisted by Mesut Ozil.
Arsenal won the match 3-1 and they are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League standings with 21 points after nine games.
