Aubameyang on fire as Arsenal destroy Leicester City in tough Premier League battle



- Arsenal on Monday night beat Leicester City 3-1 in an EPL encounter

- Gabonese striker Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace for the Gunners

- Unai Emery's men are now occupying fourth position on the Premier League log

Arsenal on Monday night, October 22, continued with their impressive performance this season in the Premier League beating visiting Leicester City 3-1 at the Emirates stadium.

Three Nigeria internationals namely Alex Iwobi, Kelechi Ihanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played this match which was won by the Gunners.

But it was the visitors that took the lead at the Emirates stadium through an own goal from Hector Bellerin as Ben Chilwell's cross took a defection in the 31st minute in which goalkeeper Bernd Leno had no choice.

