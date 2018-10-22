Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

EdoJobs, UNESCO, Google train 200 Edo children on digital literacy



…over 500 others to benefit from digital training programme
EdoJobs, in collaboration with Google, Cape Town Science Centre, and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO)’s Youth Mobile, has completed training for over 200 Edo youth on computer coding, to advance Governor Godwin Obaseki’s tech revolution in the state.

Cross-section of students and tutors, who participated in the Tekly Code Camp organised by Edojobs, Google and UNESCO at the Edo Innovation Hub, in Benin City, Edo State.

Senior Special Assistant to the Edo State Governor on Skills Development and Job Creation, Mrs. Ukinebo Dare, in a chat with journalists said the training tagged Tekly Code Camps afforded participants hands-on skills on coding through which they can provide solutions to everyday problem.

Dare noted that, “The Tekly Code camps supported by Google is an initiative of Curators University aimed at preparing African children for the future through coding and digital skills. This October, we are training over 700 youth which will include children and teenagers as well as over 50 teachers. So far, we have trained over 200 students. 47 teachers have been trained at the Edo Innovation Hub in Benin City.”

She said the programme is “to introduce children and teenagers to coding as a first step to equipping them with 21st century skills which, unfortunately, are not catered for in the current school curriculum.”

Dare added that school teachers are also expected to benefit from the programme, noting that there are concrete plans to sustain the training.

“More training will be organised by the host, EdoJobs through holiday and weekend camps. This will provide opportunity to primary and secondary schools to bring in their children to learn the basics of coding so that these children will gain the rudiments of computing and develop interest in pursuing careers in computer programming. It will ensure that we have a sure supply of youth who will provide solutions to problems with the use of digital technology.”

