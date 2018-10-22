Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Ogbe-Ijoh, Aladja clash again over border dispute



By Jimitota Onoyume
WARRI—There was heavy shooting between Aladja and Ogbe-Ijoh communities yesterday forcing residents of the areas to scamper for safety.
Youth leader of Aladja, Mr. Wisdom ,told Vanguard that Aladja was attacked allegedly by people of Ogbe-Ijoh, an allegation Mr. Keme Monday of Ogbe-Ijoh, dismissed as untrue.

Ogbe-Ijoh Market on fire
Ogbe-Ijoh Market on fire

Monday insisted that his community was rather attacked by youths from Aladja.

APC chieftain tasks govt on use of Sapele timber firm

He said: “They (Aladja) attacked us this afternoon. The fight is still on now. I will issue a press statement when peace returns.’’
Meantime, Mr. Onatomre alleged that four residents of Aladja sustained severe injuries from the alleged attack, confirming also that shooting was still ongoing in the community.

“They came to attack Aladja. They have extended to Winners end. The shooting is still ongoing, “ he said.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniemaka couldn’t be reached for comment.

Clashes between Ogbe- Ijoh and Aladja over border disputes have been recurring for several years.

IPOB: Abia Community demands whereabouts of Nnamdi Kanu’s father

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 22/10/2018 16:39:00 President removes top officials linked to corruption scandal

President removes top officials linked to corruption scandal

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise removed two top government officials Monday as part of a purge of people linked to a corruption scandal that has ignited

0 News 22/10/2018 16:47:00 Tunde Idiagbon was a rare example of loyalty- Buhari

Tunde Idiagbon was a rare example of loyalty- Buhari

“The late Major General Tunde Idiagbon was a very rare example of what loyalty to fatherland and to a superior should be. President Muhammadu Buhari“Tunde was

0 News 22/10/2018 16:56:00 Arraignment of oil marketers, five firms over $8.4m fraud stalled

Arraignment of oil marketers, five firms over $8.4m fraud stalled

By Henry OjeluThe trail of two oil marketers, Yusuf Kwande and Osahon Asemota and five companies before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 09:00:00 Breaking: Edo deputy speaker impeached

Breaking: Edo deputy speaker impeached

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday impeached the Deputy speaker, Victor Edoror over alleged “corruption, misappropriation of funds and act capable of destabilising the

0 News 19/10/2018 18:31:00 Juventus fans groan over high ticket prices since Ronaldo's arrival from Real Madrid

Juventus fans groan over high ticket prices since Ronaldo's arrival from Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has endured some turbulent times recently – off-field challenges included tax evasion claims in Spain, the current controversial assault allegation and now, the

0 News 16/10/2018 04:14:00 Politics: Theresa May is struggling to keep her government together as pro-Brexit ministers openly plot against her

Politics: Theresa May is struggling to keep her government together as pro-Brexit ministers openly plot against her

Theresa May faces a Brexit showdown with restless Cabinet ministers on Tuesday morning. The prime minister has refused to accept EU demands for an

0 News 19/10/2018 03:38:00 Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC

Amosun, Sani, Others Lose Out As APC Submits Candidates’ List To INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) thursday made good its resolve not to extend the deadline for the submission of political parties’ lists of candidates

0 News 18/10/2018 13:32:00 Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension

Okowa calls for sustainable implementation of pension

… Swears-In Igo, Atube As Chairman, Secretary, Local Govt Pensions Bureau DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa has urged the Federal Government to work out

0 News 19/10/2018 01:08:00 Politics: Trump joked about a reporter getting body-slammed as the world waits to hear about the fate of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Politics: Trump joked about a reporter getting body-slammed as the world waits to hear about the fate of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

President Donald Trump on Thursday praised Republican Rep. Greg Gianforte and called him "my guy" for body slamming a journalist in 2017. "And by

Most Watched Movies

cron