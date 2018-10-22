Hazard and 2 other stars listed among Chelsea most improved players for this season

Premier League campaigners Chelsea are flying high in the English topflight under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

At the last count, the Stamford Bridge dwellers are still unbeaten after nine matches and are currently placed third with 21 points, two points behind league-leaders Manchester City and Liverpool .

The Blues decent run will be incomplete with some key squad members. In this report, Legit.ng highlights 3 important players who have flourished the most under the Italian’s tutelage.

3. Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea’s success has traditionally been built on the backbone of top quality defenders and Antonio Rudiger meets those expectations.

Following the departure of John Terry and Gary Cahill possibly being past his prime, Rudiger has stepped up remarkably.

Under Sarri, his distribution has improved as well as his positional maturity.

Rudiger has also added goals to his locker with a crucial one against Manchester United on Saturday.

2. Ross Barkley

The young Englishman made a name for himself at Everton as a bustling box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal.

However, his development seemed to stagnate over the last few years toward the end of his Everton contract and his debut season at the Blues.

Sarri has changed this with Barkley playing a key role rotating with Mateo Kovacic in the midfield.

He was the other Chelsea player to have scored against Manchester United on Saturday. The stoppage time equalizer a sign of his improved BMT.

1. Eden Hazard

It was hard to envisage one of the best players in the world improving dramatically but that is exactly what’s happened to Eden Hazard under Sarri.

Having previously criticized the pragmatic approaches of former managers Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte, Hazard would have been thrilled with Sarri’s arrival along with his famous ‘Sarri ball’ approach.

The Italian manager was famed for his expansive style of play while at Napoli and Hazard has adapted to this approach magnificently.

Such is Sarri’s faith in Hazard’s ability that he recently claimed the young Belgian would be capable of scoring 40 goals this season.

