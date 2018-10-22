Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Hazard and 2 other stars listed among Chelsea most improved players for this season



Premier League campaigners Chelsea are flying high in the English topflight under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

At the last count, the Stamford Bridge dwellers are still unbeaten after nine matches and are currently placed third with 21 points, two points behind league-leaders Manchester City and Liverpool .

The Blues decent run will be incomplete with some key squad members. In this report, Legit.ng highlights 3 important players who have flourished the most under the Italian’s tutelage.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo says he is 'confident' he won't be charged over assault claims

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 22/10/2018 16:56:00 Politics: 2 of Asia's biggest militaries are working on a deal that could give them an edge over China

Politics: 2 of Asia's biggest militaries are working on a deal that could give them an edge over China

India and Japan are expected to continue discussing a logistics deal during a summit later this month. The deal would allow both of their

0 News 22/10/2018 17:00:00 Tech: There could be thousands of undiscovered creatures in the sea — here are the most terrifying ones we know about

Tech: There could be thousands of undiscovered creatures in the sea — here are the most terrifying ones we know about

Some of the most terrifying sea creatures live deep down in the ocean — and there could be thousands more that we have yet to

0 News 22/10/2018 17:02:00 Okowa celebrates Okoloko on appointment as judge in Washington 

Okowa celebrates Okoloko on appointment as judge in Washington 

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 11:52:00 Don’t be an accidental side-chick - Love doctor Joro Olumofin advises ladies

Don’t be an accidental side-chick - Love doctor Joro Olumofin advises ladies

Love and relationship is a very important aspect of our society and it cannot be ignored. Several people have been unfortunate enough to be in

0 News 21/10/2018 05:59:00 Ambode has performed better than Fashola - Bode George

Ambode has performed better than Fashola - Bode George

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 16/10/2018 09:55:00 Cool Facebook statuses for every day

Cool Facebook statuses for every day

Hate being boring? You can get lots of likes with these interesting Facebook statuses! Your friends will be in love with your page. They will

0 News 22/10/2018 12:47:00 UCL matchday 3: Checkout 6 matches of the new round you should not miss

UCL matchday 3: Checkout 6 matches of the new round you should not miss

As hostilities resume in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 23 and Wednesday, October 24, football lovers will be looking forward to see how

0 News 21/10/2018 15:28:00 Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court, I did not jump bail, says Nnamdi Kanu

Nigerian court is a Kangaroo court, I did not jump bail, says Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has vowed not to return to the federal high court in Abuja where he was

0 News 22/10/2018 12:03:00 High oil revenue did not translate to job creation, reduction of poverty –Buhari

High oil revenue did not translate to job creation, reduction of poverty –Buhari

President  Muhammadu Bauhari says the high revenue earned over the years from the sale of crude oil and other sources did not translate to job

Most Watched Movies

cron