Cristiano Ronaldo makes a shocking revelation concerning assault allegation

- Cristiano Ronaldo believes he won't be charged despite the allegation of bedding an American woman Kathryn Mayorga
- The Juventus star claims the allegation levelled against him were 'fake news' during a press conference on Monday
- Mayorga is accusing accusing the 33-year-old footballer star of forcefully assaulting her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009
Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is confident of overcoming the recent allegation that he forcefully bedded an American woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.
According to a UK Sun report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in the US have commenced investigation after 34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga, alleged the footballer star forcefully, had carnal knowledge of her in 2009.
However, the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who made an appearance at the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown against former club Manchester United, maintained that what transpired on that fateful day was consensual, saying, "the truth always come out”.
READ ALSO: Chelsea coach Marco Ianni charged with misconduct as Jose Mourinho escapes punishment
Speaking further, the Portuguese star Ronaldo revealed that his legal team are on top of the situation.
"We did the statement two weeks ago, I am very happy, my lawyers are confident and of course I am too.
"The most important is I enjoy my football, and my life. And of course, the truth always come out first.
Ronaldo at the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford ahead of Tuesday's Champions League cracker against former club Manchester United
Source: Getty Images
"I know that I am an example, in the pitch and off the pitch.
"I always smile, I play for a fantastic club, have a fantastic family, four kids and I am healthy.
"The rest doesn’t bother me, I am very glad. I have people who take care of my life."
Interestingly, the ex-model Kathryn Mayorga reportedly accepted a £287,000 payoff from Ronaldo and signed a gagging order following the alleged attack despite reporting to the cops initially.
However, after making a U-turn, she has headed to the court to seek justice and was recently questioned by the police.
“The case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim.
Ronaldo says he is 'confident' he won't be charged over assault claims
Source: Twitter
PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'
“At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. A medical exam was conducted," a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department read in part.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that the woman at the centre of Cristiano Ronaldo’s forced $exual assault, Kathryn Mayorga, was close to taking her life after the alleged incident, claims her legal representatives on Wednesday, October 4.
According to a UK Sun report, Mayorga’s legal team revealed in a media parley on Wednesday night, she also battled mental and emotional disorder as the "last eight or nine years have been difficult".
Equally, early in the year, when Ms Mayorga underwent clinical examination, after considering ending her life, she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and depression.
Football Transfers That Shocked The World | Legit.ng TV
[embedded content]
Source: Legit.ng
Related Articles
Politics: 2 of Asia's biggest militaries are working on a deal that could give them an edge over China
India and Japan are expected to continue discussing a logistics deal during a summit later this month. The deal would allow both of their
Tech: There could be thousands of undiscovered creatures in the sea — here are the most terrifying ones we know about
Some of the most terrifying sea creatures live deep down in the ocean — and there could be thousands more that we have yet to
Okowa celebrates Okoloko on appointment as judge in Washington
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
24-year-old man kidnaps his cheating girlfriend’s mom, collects N300,000 ransom (photos)
A 24-year-old man Chinindu Innocent has just been arrested by the police for kidnapping his girlfriend’s mother in Ukwa west local government area of Abia
Buhari, Ambode, Tinubu for Island Club 75th anniversary
By Gabriel Olawale LAGOS—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode Lagos State; and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Bola Tinubu are expected to grace the forthcoming
Politics: Saudi officials reportedly confirm Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi is dead
Saudi Arabia has confirmed the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi on Friday. Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was also a legal US resident
EdoJobs, UNESCO, Google train 200 Edo children on digital literacy
…over 500 others to benefit from digital training programmeEdoJobs, in collaboration with Google, Cape Town Science Centre, and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation
AfDB approves Malawi’s economic strategy
The African Development Bank has approved its Country Strategy Paper for Malawi for 2018-2022 to boost economic diversification, reduce dependency on rain-fed agriculture and build
Post Your Comment below: >>