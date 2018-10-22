Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Cristiano Ronaldo makes a shocking revelation concerning assault allegation



- Cristiano Ronaldo believes he won't be charged despite the allegation of bedding an American woman Kathryn Mayorga

- The Juventus star claims the allegation levelled against him were 'fake news' during a press conference on Monday

- Mayorga is accusing accusing the 33-year-old footballer star of forcefully assaulting her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is confident of overcoming the recent allegation that he forcefully bedded an American woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

According to a UK Sun report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in the US have commenced investigation after 34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga, alleged the footballer star forcefully, had carnal knowledge of her in 2009.

However, the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who made an appearance at the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown against former club Manchester United, maintained that what transpired on that fateful day was consensual, saying, "the truth always come out”.

