Cristiano Ronaldo makes a shocking revelation concerning assault allegation

- Cristiano Ronaldo believes he won't be charged despite the allegation of bedding an American woman Kathryn Mayorga

- The Juventus star claims the allegation levelled against him were 'fake news' during a press conference on Monday

- Mayorga is accusing accusing the 33-year-old footballer star of forcefully assaulting her at a Las Vegas hotel in 2009

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo insists he is confident of overcoming the recent allegation that he forcefully bedded an American woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

According to a UK Sun report, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police in the US have commenced investigation after 34-year-old Kathryn Mayorga, alleged the footballer star forcefully, had carnal knowledge of her in 2009.

However, the 33-year-old Ronaldo, who made an appearance at the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford, ahead of Tuesday's Champions League showdown against former club Manchester United, maintained that what transpired on that fateful day was consensual, saying, "the truth always come out”.

Speaking further, the Portuguese star Ronaldo revealed that his legal team are on top of the situation.

"We did the statement two weeks ago, I am very happy, my lawyers are confident and of course I am too.

"The most important is I enjoy my football, and my life. And of course, the truth always come out first.

Ronaldo at the pre-match press conference at Old Trafford ahead of Tuesday's Champions League cracker against former club Manchester United

"I know that I am an example, in the pitch and off the pitch.

"I always smile, I play for a fantastic club, have a fantastic family, four kids and I am healthy.

"The rest doesn’t bother me, I am very glad. I have people who take care of my life."

Interestingly, the ex-model Kathryn Mayorga reportedly accepted a £287,000 payoff from Ronaldo and signed a gagging order following the alleged attack despite reporting to the cops initially.

However, after making a U-turn, she has headed to the court to seek justice and was recently questioned by the police.

“The case has been reopened and our detectives are following up on information being provided by the victim.

Ronaldo says he is 'confident' he won't be charged over assault claims

“At the time the report was taken, the victim did not provide detectives with the location of the incident or suspect description. A medical exam was conducted," a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department read in part.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously had reported that the woman at the centre of Cristiano Ronaldo’s forced $exual assault, Kathryn Mayorga, was close to taking her life after the alleged incident, claims her legal representatives on Wednesday, October 4.

According to a UK Sun report, Mayorga’s legal team revealed in a media parley on Wednesday night, she also battled mental and emotional disorder as the "last eight or nine years have been difficult".

Equally, early in the year, when Ms Mayorga underwent clinical examination, after considering ending her life, she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and depression.

