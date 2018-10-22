Lifestyle Oreo is releasing 'Most Stuf Oreos' in 2019, and it's their biggest cookie yet After much speculation, Oreo confirmed that their Most Stuf Oreo is coming and creme fans couldn't be happier. Published: 33 minutes ago , Refreshed: 28 minutes ago

, Refreshed: Madison Vanderberg '); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid4'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9010590&type=article&ctxId=3781&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=Oreo+is+releasing+%27Most+Stuf+Oreos%27+in+2019%2C+and+it%27s+their+biggest+cookie+yet&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Flifestyle%2Foreo-is-releasing-most-stuf-oreos-in-2019-and-its-their-biggest-cookie-yet-id9010590.html'); }} /* ]]> */ Subscribe to BI newsletter Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox. Join over 10,000 others, get the latest African business trends, profile and news straight to your inbox. By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive BI newsletter.

Vote for this Article 1 2 3 4 5

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.

Loading...





About the Author: Ada McPepple







