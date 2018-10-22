Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Lifestyle: Amy Schumer announces she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child through friend's Instagram story



  • News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced Amy Schumer's pregnancy on Instagram on Monday.
  • The baby will be Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer's first child together.
  • Schumer publicly confirmed the pregnancy by saying she was looking forward to "competing with [Meghan] Markle every step of the way."

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together, the comedian announced on Monday through her friend's Instagram story.

News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced the pregnancy for Schumer in a story in which she detailed upcoming midterm election candidates.

"I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise but it's happy noise," Yellin said. "So I'm not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy."

At the bottom of the note she posted on her story, it said: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."

Ahead of Yellin's story, Schumer hinted at baby news on her own Instagram with a photoshopped picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with her and Fischer's faces.

Schumer released a statement on her pregnancy to Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman.

"Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way," she said.

Yellin later congratulated the couple on Twitter by re-posting the Instagram story.

Schumer and Fischer, a chef, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on February 18.

At the time she had to deny pregnancy rumors after people questioned why she tied the knot so soon after she started dating Fischer.

The pair were first spotted together in November 2017 having a candlelit dinner in New York City.

