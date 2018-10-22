Lifestyle: Amy Schumer announces she and husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child through friend's Instagram story

- News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced Amy Schumer's pregnancy on Instagram on Monday.
- The baby will be Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer's first child together.
- Schumer publicly confirmed the pregnancy by saying she was looking forward to "competing with [Meghan] Markle every step of the way."
Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer are expecting their first child together, the comedian announced on Monday through her friend's Instagram story.
News Not Noise reporter Jessica Yellin announced the pregnancy for Schumer in a story in which she detailed upcoming midterm election candidates.
"I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it's noise but it's happy noise," Yellin said. "So I'm not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy."
At the bottom of the note she posted on her story, it said: "I'm pregnant-Amy Schumer."
Ahead of Yellin's story, Schumer hinted at baby news on her own Instagram with a photoshopped picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with her and Fischer's faces.
Schumer released a statement on her pregnancy to Los Angeles Times reporter Amy Kaufman.
"Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father. I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way," she said.
Yellin later congratulated the couple on Twitter by re-posting the Instagram story.
Schumer and Fischer, a chef, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu, California, on February 18.
At the time she had to deny pregnancy rumors after people questioned why she tied the knot so soon after she started dating Fischer.
The pair were first spotted together in November 2017 having a candlelit dinner in New York City.
Related Articles
Politics: 2 of Asia's biggest militaries are working on a deal that could give them an edge over China
India and Japan are expected to continue discussing a logistics deal during a summit later this month. The deal would allow both of their
Tech: There could be thousands of undiscovered creatures in the sea — here are the most terrifying ones we know about
Some of the most terrifying sea creatures live deep down in the ocean — and there could be thousands more that we have yet to
Okowa celebrates Okoloko on appointment as judge in Washington
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
2019: Our candidates’ list ready – Labour Party
…Says INEC to make names pubic soonBy Chris Ochayi 17-10-2018ABUJA – The Labour Party, LP, announced yesterday that it has successfully
APC stakeholders planning to pass no-confidence vote on me - Oshiomhole
- Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has raised an alarm over plans to impose a no-confidence vote on him- The APC national chairman gave the hint in
BREAKING: Fayose Absent As Fayemi Is Sworn In As Ekiti Governor
Kayode Fayemi, former Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has been sowrn in as Governor of Ekiti State. He was sworn in at exactly 12:24pm, shortly after
BREAKING: After 35 years in office, Cameroon's President Paul Biya wins election to run for 7th term
The 85-year-old Cameroonian head of state, Paul Biya, has again won the presidential election and ticket to run for the seventh term in office. It
2019 polls’ll usher Nigeria into clime of maturity – Buhari
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruABUJA—PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and the international community that the forthcoming general elections in 2019 will be free and fair and
Scores injured as diesel leak cause multiple accidents in Delta
By Perez Brisibe UGHELLI – THERE was pandemonium on Sunday morning along the Ughelli/Oteri road in Ughelli North local government area of Delta State as scores
Post Your Comment below: >>