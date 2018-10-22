Oshiomhole dismisses reports of APC Govs plotting against him

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy
Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Monday dismissed as untrue the reported gang-up by APC governors against his leadership of the party.
Oshiomhole had on Sunday in a statement by his press secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, alleged that conservatives within the party are ganging up to pass a vote of no-confidence in him.
He said in the statement that his sin was his refusal to allow continued impunity and circumvention of due process being perpetuated in some states.
He added that he was not surprised by the gang up, as he never had the illusion that the process of reforming the party was going to be an easy one.
But, Oshiohmole, who fielded questions from State House correspondents in Abuja, said only one or two out of the 23 state governors under the platform of the APC were vehemently opposed to his leadership style.
He said: “Maybe there is one or two governors who have issues and those issues can only be resolved democratically within the spirit, the letter and all the relevant positions of the APC constitution, the APC Election guidelines and of course the Electoral Act.
“The Electoral Act is completely blind and our party’s rules also are completely blind to power but it’s sensitive to procedures; it is sensitive processes.
“The good news is that overwhelming majority (of the governors), we have about 23 governors, I think maybe one or two may have some situations they would like to see differently.
“But that is the way the world is, but we should uphold the rules. But, it is not correct to suggest that there is a move to remove me.
“Yes, one governor has publicly said he would ensure that I’m removed – that is fine. The beauty of democracy is anyone or two could say something but the majority is what matters.
“But even those two when they have deeper reflection would recognize that what I have done is to stubbornly insist that the rules are obeyed, nothing more nothing less.’’
ALSO READ: APC presidential aspirants call for Oshiomhole's resignation
Oshiohmole, who described the ongoing political outcry in some quarters as his finest moment, said he would continue to support the interest of the ordinary members of the party against those of the powerful elements or political bigwigs.
He said he was very encouraged by the level of participation of members of the party in the political processes including the just concluded party’s primaries across the country.
Oshiohmole however declined comment on the Monday’s Supreme Court ruling which set aside an interim order of the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, which gave the APC, the go ahead to conduct its Ward, Local Government and State Congresses in Rivers State.
He said he needed lawyers’ interpretation of the ruling before passing any comment.
Related Articles
Politics: 2 of Asia's biggest militaries are working on a deal that could give them an edge over China
India and Japan are expected to continue discussing a logistics deal during a summit later this month. The deal would allow both of their
Tech: There could be thousands of undiscovered creatures in the sea — here are the most terrifying ones we know about
Some of the most terrifying sea creatures live deep down in the ocean — and there could be thousands more that we have yet to
Okowa celebrates Okoloko on appointment as judge in Washington
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Nnamdi Kanu came out of hiding to make money from 2019 polls - Uwazuruike claims
- The sudden reappearance of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) has been described as a move made to promote his selfish
Can sipping aloe vera juice really help you lose weight?
Aloe vera is most commonly known for its ability to stop a burn from hurting so damn much.But now, the plant's juice-aloe vera juice or aloe
Latest information about Mercy Johnson's house and cars
Mercy Johnson is one of the most beautiful, talented, and well-paid actresses in Nollywood movie industry. She has a lot of dedicated fans, who want
2019: Why Labour Party’ll not field candidates – Spokesperson
By Johnbosco AgbakwuruThe Labour Party said, Tuesday, it will not field any candidate for the 2019 general elections as the party could not hold an
Hamman Tukur: Ex-RMAFC boss who introduced Monetisation Policy is dead
The former Chairman of Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Engineer Hamman Tukur who introduced monetisation policy died in Kaduna on Saturday and has
Man United to splash £40m on Milenkovic
FLORINTINA have named their price for Manchester United target Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester United playersJose Mourinho made a personal check on the Serbia in last week’s clash
Post Your Comment below: >>