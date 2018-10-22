Aginighan for burial Jan 25

By Emma Amaize
WARRI—FORMER acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Power Aginighan, who died in a fatal crash with his son, Tam, and police orderly on Mbiama-Okogbe axis of the East-West Road, August 30, would be interred on January 25, 2019.
I am authentic SDP candidate, says Awoniyi
A statement by the Chairman of the Burial Committee, Chief Whisky Ayakeme and Chairman, Publicity sub-Committee, Mr. Asu Beks, said: “A colloquium with the theme, The impact of Interventionist and Special Agencies in the Niger Delta, shall hold on January 9, 2019, in his honour to mark his posthumous 60th birthday in Yenagoa.”
Ekanpou’s new books for presentation
The statement explained that two services of songs would be held in Port Harcourt on January 22, 2019, and Warri on January 24, 2019, while his remains would be conveyed to his Ogodobiri hometown in Bomadi Local Government Area in a boat fanfare from Okwagbe Waterfront.
