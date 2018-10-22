Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Aginighan for burial Jan 25



By Emma Amaize

WARRI—FORMER acting Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr. Power  Aginighan, who died in a fatal crash with his son, Tam, and police orderly on Mbiama-Okogbe axis of the East-West Road, August 30, would be interred on January 25, 2019.

I am authentic SDP candidate, says Awoniyi

A statement by the Chairman of the Burial Committee, Chief Whisky Ayakeme and Chairman, Publicity sub-Committee,  Mr. Asu Beks, said: “A colloquium with the theme, The impact of Interventionist and Special Agencies in the Niger Delta, shall hold on January 9, 2019, in his honour to mark his posthumous 60th birthday in Yenagoa.”

Ekanpou’s new books for presentation

The statement explained that two services of songs would be held in Port Harcourt on January 22, 2019, and Warri on January 24, 2019, while his remains would be conveyed to his Ogodobiri hometown in Bomadi Local Government Area in a boat fanfare from Okwagbe Waterfront.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 22/10/2018 05:12:00 Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.

Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an

0 News 22/10/2018 19:08:00 Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.

Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.

After nine years of construction and controversy, China is set to officially unveil the world's longest sea bridge on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hong

0 News 22/10/2018 19:08:00 Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch

Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch

The disappearance and death of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has thrust Saudi Arabia back into a global spotlight that centers directly on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 16/10/2018 12:30:00 PFN condemns killing of Red Cross aid worker

PFN condemns killing of Red Cross aid worker

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, on Tuesday condemned the killing of the Red Cross aid Worker, Miss Hauwa Leman, describing it

0 News 20/10/2018 14:02:00 Lifestyle: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reveal why they never got divorced, despite not calling themselves 'married'

Lifestyle: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith reveal why they never got divorced, despite not calling themselves 'married'

Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith have been married for 20 years, but they don't call themselves "married." In a clip from an upcoming episode

0 News 19/10/2018 02:39:00 Bishop slams political parties, politicians for lack of ideology, manifestos

Bishop slams political parties, politicians for lack of ideology, manifestos

By Alemma AliuBENIN CITY—THE  Archbishop of Orthodox Anglican Church in Nigeria Rev. (Dr) Christopher Umane yesterday said current political parties and politicians lacked manifestos and

0 News 17/10/2018 08:00:00 Tech: In just one year, Battle Royale mania has changed gaming: Here's how Call of Duty's impressive new Battle Royale mode compares to 'Fortnite' and 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Tech: In just one year, Battle Royale mania has changed gaming: Here's how Call of Duty's impressive new Battle Royale mode compares to 'Fortnite' and 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Video games have entered the era of the battle royale, a subgenre of shooting games that pits 100 players against each other on a single

0 News 18/10/2018 06:39:00 My Thief Is Better Than Yours… By Chide Ibrahim

My Thief Is Better Than Yours… By Chide Ibrahim

 As a young girl in secondary school, I caught a glimpse of a book with one of my teachers and the title made an impression,

0 News 20/10/2018 08:24:00 31 women vie for 469 National Assembly seats under APC, PDP

31 women vie for 469 National Assembly seats under APC, PDP

The chances of a woman making it to the 9th National Assembly in 2019 are slim as only 31 of them secured the tickets of

Most Watched Movies

cron