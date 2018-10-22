Sustainable Environment: Ambode calls for lifestyle change

As Asiodu emphasises environmental laws enforcement

By Kingsley Adegboye

To attain nature conservation leading to sustainable environment in Lagos State, the state Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has urged the people to change their lifestyle to conform with nature, just as the President of Board of Trustees of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation NCF, Philip Asiodu, has emphasised environmental laws enforcement in the state like it was the case during colonial rule in the country when sanitary officials were allowed into homes to ascertain their safety, if sustainable environment is to be achieved in the state.

The duo made this known at the weekend during the 2018 Annual Walk for Nature, held at the State House, Marina, Lagos, to advocate sustainable living and conservation of natural resources. The theme of this year’s annual event was “Beat Pollution, Live a Sustainable Lifestyle”.

Ambode who was represented by the Commissioner for the Environment, Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, stated that it was imperative to combat the impacts of pollution on our ecosystem, its biodiversity and human health by shifting to a more conscious approach to consumption and interaction with the environment.

Akinwunmi Ambode

According to him, “The theme of this year’s annual walk for nature, ‘Beat Pollution, Live a Sustainable Lifestyle’ is very appropriate in view of the ever increasing pollution levels in our society due to human activities”.

He urged the people to optimise the use of natural resources and exert minimal impact on the environment, adding that both government and the citizenry must work together to enforce policies that would prevent people from embarking on activities that could have negative impact on the environment.

He said that the concerted efforts of his Administration at greening, landscaping and provision of scenic gardens and conservation parks were geared towards achieving sustainable development for the benefit of over 23million citizens of Lagos State.

I am happy with the conduct of the judiciary because … – Ambode

The Lagos State governor noted that the impact of pollution on the ecosystem could not be over-emphasised as it affects the planet through the food we eat, the water we drink and the air we breathe.

Asiodu who said there is need to go back to the days of sanitary officers for the desired sustainable environment, noted that environmental sustainability should be a major issue to be promoted all over as losing the fight of environmental degradation will be devastating to human race.

“Consequently, Walk for Nature propagates environmental education to the young adults and students. Hence, the need to position it as a worthy legacy to be bequeathed to generations.

“We are imploring the public to take pollution as a critical environmental challenge and should embrace activities that ameliorate the negative impact of pollution urgently. Whatever we do or not do is capable of impacting lives of generations yet unborn.

“NCF has continued to promote its forest cover intervention programme – Green Recovery Nigeria (GRN) Initiative. The essence of GRN is to ensure regeneration of degraded forests through enrichment planting and effective participatory forest management. If such a project is not in place and without the federal and state governments’ committing itself to reforestation, by 2050, Nigeria’s forestland will be reduced to grassland and the implication is better imagined than experienced.

“Today, as all of us present here play our part, Lagos as a city and state, and the nation Nigeria will become a better place for Nigerians home and abroad, everyone coming to live or transact business and the coming generations.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for the Environment, Mr. Babatunde Durosinmi-Etti, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. Abiodun Bamgboye, remarked that it was of immense benefit for all stakeholders to raise awareness on nature conservation, sustainable living and most importantly, the preservation of the rich biodiversity of Lagos State through the Walk for Nature, which was an important campaign to propel the people towards positive behaviour to the environment.