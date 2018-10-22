Let’s stop FGM once and for all, medic tasks parents, FG

By Kosiso Onyibalu
A medical practitioner, Dr Adepoju Sunday, has condemned the perpetuation of practice of Female Genital Mutilation and Cutting, FGM/C, by traditionalists especially in places such as Ikare Akoko in Ondo State.
Sunday who spoke in Lagos, said FGM/C is a “risk factor for dysmenorrhea, obstructed labour and postpartum haemorrhage”.
He said the process which involves the cutting of some or all of the external female genital of the girl-child, is carried out to reduce female libido or eliminating the sexual urge of the girl-child in order to keep her from sex until marriage and also to discourage extramarital affair, but clinical cases indicated that indulgence would result in lower and mean sexual function.
I will contest in 2019 – Shehu Sani
“Half of those cruelly circumcised complained of lack of urge for sex because they experienced pains, and unmitigated medical complications as the case may be. In spite of laws the Nigerian government established to stop FGM, there is no enforcement of this law. Hence Nigerian girls still go through this horrific, barbaric traditional and cultural practice.”
Sunday urged all parents to be courageous, speak out and seek help even in the face of threats by the traditionalist. “This way, the war against the evil called Female Genital Mutilation can be conquered,” he added
“The World Health Organisation, WHO, and UNICEF called for its stoppage but this is not being conformed to, also efforts from human rights activists and the 2015 bill passed by the National Assembly, all have fallen on deaf ears, as traditionalists remain adamant.”
A victim of female circumcision, Yasmin Mumed, recounted how she was led into a dark room, where about six women were waiting. She was blindfolded and her legs spread apart. As she struggled to free herself, they held her tighter, holding each her legs and hands. She testified the pain was indescribable and she was screaming all through the process.
