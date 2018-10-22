Minimum wage: Labour submits record of meetings to Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
ABUJA—Organised labour has submitted proceedings of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Tripartite Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.
The document submitted to the President contained proceedings of all the meetings the committee had and the resolution to have N30,000 as new minimum wage.
Vanguard reliably gathered that the document was submitted, yesterday, at the State House, Abuja.
Delta flood victims beg FG, state govt for shore protection
It was also gathered that the Presidency has demanded for the proceedings of the negotiation team when labour embarked on strike immediately the Federal Government suspended sine die the negotiation meeting.
Vanguard further gathered that the document also contained the resolution in which N30,000 was agreed as the proposed new minimum wage.
A Presidency source stated that organised labour told the federal government to stop being the mouth piece of state governors in the negotiation.
Related Articles
Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an
Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.
After nine years of construction and controversy, China is set to officially unveil the world's longest sea bridge on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hong
Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch
The disappearance and death of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has thrust Saudi Arabia back into a global spotlight that centers directly on the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
German club to give fans VIP treatment, builds luxurious hotel rooms in the stadium
- The Bavarian fans can have the luxury of watching their favourite team from the comfort of their room- They are currently six on the
See The New Device That Gets Rid of Blood Pressure, Arthritis, Stroke & Other Ailments Without Pill
You can be free of that chronic disease(s) and live your desired healthy lifestyle.This miracle device will dramatically improve your health FOREVER. If you are
I’m coming home - Fresh graduate of ABU writes before dying in fatal accident on his way home
- A fresh graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State, has died, hours after his final examination.- Abba Isah Musa's last words were "I'm
Politics: Jared Kushner is reportedly urging Trump to stand by the Saudi crown prince until the Khashoggi crisis blows over
Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's Middle East adviser, is close to Saudi Arabia's millennial crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and reportedly talks to him on
85-yr-old Cameroon’s Biya at helm of seven-time election winning machine
President Paul Biya, the 85-year-old Cameroonian leader who won a seventh term on Monday, has developed an effective system to stay in power despite long
Nigeria's Debt Profile Not Bad At All, Says Udoma
Udoma Udo Udoma, Nigeria’s Minister of Budget and National Planning, has said Nigeria's debt profile is "not bad", considering the average for sub-Saharan Africa. He stated
Post Your Comment below: >>