Minimum wage: Labour submits record of meetings to Buhari



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—Organised labour has submitted proceedings of the National Minimum Wage Negotiation Tripartite Committee to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The document submitted to the President contained proceedings of all the meetings the committee had and the resolution to have N30,000 as new minimum wage.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the document was submitted, yesterday, at the State House, Abuja.

Delta flood victims beg FG, state govt for shore protection

It was also gathered that the Presidency has demanded for the proceedings of the negotiation team when labour embarked on strike immediately the Federal Government suspended sine die the negotiation meeting.

Vanguard further gathered that the document also contained the resolution in which N30,000 was agreed as the proposed new minimum wage.

A Presidency source stated that organised labour told the federal government to stop being the mouth piece of state governors in the negotiation.

