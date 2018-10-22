Rivers Ijaw endors Governor Wike for a second term

In appreciation of his massive roll out of projects in Ijaw Local Government Areas,

Rivers Ijaws have endorsed Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term.

Thousands of Rivers Ijaw on Monday trooped to the Government House Port Harcourt from the different Ijaw Speaking Local Government Areas where they declared their support for the re-election of Governor Wike.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike receiving the endorsement declaration from leader of Rivers Ijaws, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra on Monday at the Government House Port Harcourt.

Leader of Rivers Ijaws, Chief Ferdinand Alabrabra said that Governor Wike has lived up to the expectations of the people in the last three years.

“The entirety of Rivers Ijaws endorse you (Governor Wike) for a second term. We are happy with your projects and performance “.

Also speaking, Senator George Sekibo said that Governor Wike earned the respect and support of Rivers Ijaws through his dogged support for former President Goodluck Jonathan during his political travails.

He said: “We will never abandon you. Ijaw people see you as their own son. In three years, you have executed projects in all the Ijaw Speaking Local Government Areas of the state.

“From the very first day when we gave you the mandate, we agreed that you should serve the state for eight years. We cannot change that agreement in the middle of the ocean.

“We are here to renew the mandate. We will vote for you again in 2019. Nothing will take you away from the Governor House “.

Niger Delta Rights Campaigner, Ankio Briggs assured that Rivers Ijaw people will wholeheartedly work for the re-election of Governor Wike in 2019.

She said that once credible polls are conducted in 2019, Governor Wike will coast to victory on the strength of his performance.

Responding, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike thanked Rivers Ijaw for their endorsement and solidarity.

He noted that they have not only indicated support for his re-election, they have demonstrated their support through donations.

He said: “This battle which we have won, we are prepared for it. Any promise that I have made, I will keep to it.

“You must work as a team. A house divided against itself cannot achieve much”.

He warned the people against any consideration for the APC, pointing out that an APC Governor will not support restructuring.

Governor Wike berated the immediate past Former Rivers State Governor for de-marketing Rivers State through falsehood about the security situation of the state.

He said: “It is unfortunate that a minister from Rivers State is de-marketing the state. Since he became Minister, what has he attracted to Rivers State except to de-market the state.

“They talk about security in Rivers State, when there is insecurity in the entire country. Look at the killings in Kaduna and Plateau State. The entire country is facing a security crisis. What the Minister is saying is that Buhari should go and he will go in 2019”.

He said that the attempt by the Minister to impose his business partner as Governor is merely to siphon state resources for personal reasons.

“You sold gas turbines to your business partner, sold Olympia hotel to your partner, sold Abonnema wharf to your partner and now you want to sell Government House to your business partner.

“You have federal might, but we have God’s might. In this forthcoming election, we will teach them a lesson. All these Egyptians you see today, you shall see no more.

“God rules over Rivers State. Nobody can conquer this state”, Governor Wike said.

Highpoint of the occasion was the donation of a Toyota Coaster Bus to the Wike Campaign Organisation by the Rivers Ijaws.