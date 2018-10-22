Kaduna crises: Rumour causing more deaths than guns – Bishop

Kaduna – Most Rev. Mathew Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, on Monday appealed to people of Kaduna
State to shun rumour mongering and acts fuelling crisis in the state.
Ndagoso said in a statement in Kaduna while reacting to recent violence in the state, that residents must learn to accommodate each other and settle their differences amicably.
“As members of one nation, we must seek ways of understanding, of building bridges to one another based on a solid foundation of truth.
“I am not oblivious of the pain that has been caused by the loss of loved ones, both Christian and Muslim.
“At the same time, I ask that all reflect on the reality that violence only begets more violence. This suffering has gone on for too long and we beg that it be stopped for the common good.”
Why Govt imposed 24-hour curfew on Kaduna – Spokesman
He thanked the state government and security agents for their quick intervention in bringing the situation under control.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kaduna State Government on Sunday imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs following violent clashes in parts of the metropolis.
The violence erupted four days after 55 people were killed in Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.(NAN)
President removes top officials linked to corruption scandal
Related Articles
Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an
Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.
After nine years of construction and controversy, China is set to officially unveil the world's longest sea bridge on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hong
Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch
The disappearance and death of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has thrust Saudi Arabia back into a global spotlight that centers directly on the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Most Read NewsView all posts
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
2019: Men of God are already intervening for Nigeria – Pastor Medu-Uwa
By Chris Onuoha A Lagos-based cleric, Pastor Nick Medu-Uwa, has expressed fear that next year’s elections may be rigged going by the current electoral process in
You can’t be shouting Allahu Akbar, killing innocent citizens - Buhari reiterates promise to crush Boko Haram
- President Buhari has reiterated his administration’s resolve to crush the Boko Haram terrorists- He said it’s totally wrong for any believer in God to
We stand by you, Osinbajo tells flood victims in Bayelsa, Rivers
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Arnold Schwarzenegger rips out lat pulldowns for Lebron James
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Nigerian celebs storm event in Lagos with gangster royalty swag (photos)
It was glitz and glam extraordinary on October 21, when many Nigerian celebrities stepped out for an event in Lagos. Some of Nollywood's favourite faces
Post Your Comment below: >>