Ikot Abasi backs their son, Ekere

IF there is any local government area in Akwa Ibom State where the All Progressives Congress, APC, seems to be feeling confident about doing well in the next governorship election, indications are that it will be Ikot Abasi.

The reason is that it is the base of the governorship candidate of the APC and incumbent Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere. Some of indigenes of Ikot Abasi told Vanguard that with Nsima Ekere their son as a governorship candidate of the APC, it would be a tough duty for the governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to have his way in the area.

Former Chairman of Ikot Abasi Clan Youth Council, Mr. Ubong Essien, said: “We feel that why Governor Udom has not done anything for Ikot Abasi is because Ikot Abasi did not support him during the last election. That is the way we see it. It is even recently that they said they are coming to build International Jetty in Ikot Abasi and our people see it as political. And since then nothing has been done to show that they are willing to do it.

“APC has become a party to beat in the whole of Ikot Abasi. We are very much prepared to deliver all APC candidates especially Obong Nsima Ekere and President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We are supporting Obong Nsima Ekere because he touched our people when he was deputy governor and now managing director of the NDDC. He personally built a Methodist Church in Etteh, he has given jobs, contracts to Ikot Abasi youths and he has been able to build channels that helped to control ravaging flood in many communities” Corroborating Essien’s position, a retired civil servant, who did not want his name in print, said he was not surprised that his people are supporting the APC because of neglect by the immediate past government of Godswill Akpabio and the current administration.