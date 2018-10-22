Ikot Abasi backs their son, Ekere

By Chioma Onuegbu
IF there is any local government area in Akwa Ibom State where the All Progressives Congress, APC, seems to be feeling confident about doing well in the next governorship election, indications are that it will be Ikot Abasi.
A-Ibom PDP lawmaker defects to APC, backs Ekere
The reason is that it is the base of the governorship candidate of the APC and incumbent Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Obong Nsima Ekere. Some of indigenes of Ikot Abasi told Vanguard that with Nsima Ekere their son as a governorship candidate of the APC, it would be a tough duty for the governor of the state, Mr. Udom Emmanuel of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to have his way in the area.
2019: Buhari wrecked nation’s economy, Atiku’ll fix it — PDP
Former Chairman of Ikot Abasi Clan Youth Council, Mr. Ubong Essien, said: “We feel that why Governor Udom has not done anything for Ikot Abasi is because Ikot Abasi did not support him during the last election. That is the way we see it. It is even recently that they said they are coming to build International Jetty in Ikot Abasi and our people see it as political. And since then nothing has been done to show that they are willing to do it.
“APC has become a party to beat in the whole of Ikot Abasi. We are very much prepared to deliver all APC candidates especially Obong Nsima Ekere and President Muhammadu Buhari.
“We are supporting Obong Nsima Ekere because he touched our people when he was deputy governor and now managing director of the NDDC. He personally built a Methodist Church in Etteh, he has given jobs, contracts to Ikot Abasi youths and he has been able to build channels that helped to control ravaging flood in many communities” Corroborating Essien’s position, a retired civil servant, who did not want his name in print, said he was not surprised that his people are supporting the APC because of neglect by the immediate past government of Godswill Akpabio and the current administration.
Related Articles
Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an
Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.
After nine years of construction and controversy, China is set to officially unveil the world's longest sea bridge on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hong
Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch
The disappearance and death of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has thrust Saudi Arabia back into a global spotlight that centers directly on the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Tech: Some Pixel 3 users are reporting that photos are disappearing off their phones — and it may be an issue with other Pixel phones, too (GOOG, GOOGL)
Some Pixel 3 users are reporting that their phones aren't saving photos after taking them The issue has occurred on the original Pixel and
Ex-Finance Minister, Nenadi Usman, family drag Police to court over Anita Akapson’s killing
By Joseph Erunke ABUJA—Former Minister of Finance, Mrs Nenadi Usman, and her family, have dragged the Police to court over last Saturday night’s killing of their
6 reasons why your poop looks...Green?!
Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily
Support Group sensitizes public on PVCs collection
By Chinedu Adonu A support group for Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, known as ‘Voters Support Group for Gburugburu’ has embarked on voter education/sensitization exercise aimed
I don’t think Atiku can defeat Buhari. No, he can’t – Tony Momoh
Lagos – A former Minister of Information, Chief Tony Momoh, on Thursday said he was confident President Muhammadu Buhari would win the 2019 presidential election. Momoh
Ikpea reaffairms no faction in Nigeria Football Supporters Club
Lagos – Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman, Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), says there is nothing like factions in the body set up to cheer
Post Your Comment below: >>