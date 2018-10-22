Lopetegui to be sacked after next Madrid defeat

Julen Lopetegui’s fate has been decided by Florentino Perez and the Real Madrid board, with the coach set to be sacked after the next defeat.
Only a phenomenal turnaround in form, something akin to five consecutive victories, would see him save his long-term future.
He is only going to be in the dugout against Viktoria Plzen tonight because there has been so little time to make a switch.
Boko Haram ‘ll soon be history, Says Buhari
There is no margin for error remaining and he’ll be sacked after the next defeat, or even if the team turns in a very poor performance.
Every game is like match point for him now, and he must win and win well against the Czech side on Tuesday to find himself coaching at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
Related Articles
Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an
Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.
After nine years of construction and controversy, China is set to officially unveil the world's longest sea bridge on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hong
Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch
The disappearance and death of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has thrust Saudi Arabia back into a global spotlight that centers directly on the
Most Watched VideosView all posts
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"
Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!
Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)
Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.
Most Read NewsView all posts
Lifestyle: I visited the private terminal at LAX where rich people pay upwards of $4,500 to skip the lines and pull up to their planes in BMWs, and it made me feel like a billionaire
Tanza Loudenback/Business Insider A new terminal called The Private Suite opened at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in late 2017. The Private Suite offers
PDP Submits Saraki’s Name To INEC As Its Senatorial Candidate For Kwara Central
The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has sent the name of the President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, to the Independent National
International media query emergence of Atiku over suspicious source of wealth
- Alhaji Lai Mohammed said the APC-led federal government will never be distracted in its policy of zero tolerance for corruption to move the nation
With love from India
By Azu Ishiekwene My first instinct when I got the WhatsApp message was to dismiss it as fake news. But I held back because the sender
Chelsea v Man United : 3 things we learned
Chelsea v Man United: Manchester United emerged undefeated at Stamford Bridge for the first time in Jose Mourinho’s four visits to his old club, but
Lifestyle: Oreo is releasing 'Most Stuf Oreos' in 2019, and it's their biggest cookie yet
Lifestyle Oreo is releasing 'Most Stuf Oreos' in 2019, and it's their biggest cookie yet After much speculation, Oreo confirmed that their Most Stuf Oreo is coming
Post Your Comment below: >>