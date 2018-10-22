Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Lagos goes gay for NOC investiture



The place to be today will be the Elegushi’s Palace in Ikate, off Lekki-Epe Expressway where the low and mighty would converge to witness the investiture ceremony of the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC, on Nigeria’s heavyweights.

Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi (Kusenla III), the youngest Oba in Lagos State, the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress and former Governor of Lagos State, Senator Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Udughan, Chief(Mrs) Kofoworola Adejoke Nwokedi and Sir Marc Wabara would be honoured today by the Executive and Board of the NOC led by President Engr Habu Gumel. Gumel arrived Lagos yesterday and was seen making contacts to see to the smooth investiture. ‘’I can confirm that all is well’’, the IOC member said at the secretariat of the NOC with Scribe, Hon. Tunde Popoola.

