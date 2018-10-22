Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

Politics: 'That makes me more powerful than Putin!': Texas Gov. Greg Abbott boasts about the state economy and compares it to Russia's



  • Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas boasted about his state's economy by comparing it to Russia.
  • "The Texas economy is even larger than the economy of Russia," Abbott said. "That makes me more powerful than Putin!"
  • Texas, with its annual GDP of $1.7 trillion, is ranked the 10th-largest economy in the world.
  • California, with its $2.7 trillion GDP, is the world's fifth-largest economy.

Gov. Greg Abbott boasted about Texas' economy by comparing it to Russia and joked it made him "more powerful" than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"In Texas, we don't compare our economy to other states," Abbott said to a cheering audience. "We compare our economy to other countries!"

Texas, with its annual GDP of $1.7 trillion, is ranked the 10th-largest economy in the world.

"By comparison, the Texas economy is larger than Canada, it's larger than Australia," Abbott said. "And get this. The Texas economy is even larger than the economy of Russia. That makes me more powerful than Putin!"

Abbott made that assertion at the Toyota Center in Houston on Monday afternoon before President Donald Trump took the stage at a campaign rally in support of Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The junior senator is running against his Democratic opponent Rep. Beto O'Rourke in the midterm election.

California, with its $2.7 trillion GDP, is the world's fifth-largest economy, beating the United Kingdom. California and Texas have been economic rivals for years — and that rivalry lands at the intersection of politics, business, and culture, ABC News noted in a report published in May.

As for Russia, it has nearly five times as many residents as Texas, according to US Global Investors, but the Texas economy is $400 billion larger.

For Texans, that equates to a per-capita GDP of $58,000 versus Russia's $8,700.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=9010667&type=article&ctxId=3782&pubId=2&cat=news&meta=like&title=%27That+makes+me+more+powerful+than+Putin%21%27%3A+Texas+Gov.+Greg+Abbott+boasts+about+the+state+economy+and+compares+it+to+Russia%27s&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.ng%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Fthat-makes-me-more-powerful-than-putin-texas-gov-greg-abbott-boasts-about-the-state-economy-and-compares-it-to-russias-id9010667.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 22/10/2018 05:12:00 Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.

Breaking|EFCC finally arraings Gov Ayodele Fayose.

The immediate past Governor of Ekiti state Peter Ayodele Fayose was arranged before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of a Federal High Court in Lagos over an

0 News 22/10/2018 19:08:00 Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.

Tech: China is about to open the world's longest sea bridge. It cost $20 billion and is 20 times as long as the Golden Gate Bridge.

After nine years of construction and controversy, China is set to officially unveil the world's longest sea bridge on Tuesday at a ceremony in Hong

0 News 22/10/2018 19:08:00 Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch

Politics: All the atrocities Saudi Arabia committed before outrage over Jamal Khashoggi's death reached a fever pitch

The disappearance and death of journalist and Saudi critic Jamal Khashoggi has thrust Saudi Arabia back into a global spotlight that centers directly on the

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 17/10/2018 19:28:00 Bayelsa govt posts N4bn balance, declares N1bn IGR

Bayelsa govt posts N4bn balance, declares N1bn IGR

By Jimitota Onoyume YENAGOA—BAYELSA State Deputy Governor, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), has declared N4.4 billion as the balance of funds available to the state as

0 News 20/10/2018 01:02:00 2019 polls: APC Ndigbo leaders’ group in Lagos emerges, alerts party leadership

2019 polls: APC Ndigbo leaders’ group in Lagos emerges, alerts party leadership

…Pledges to deliver votes for APC By Olasunkanmi Akoni A group comprising Ndigbo leaders in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter has constituted a new set of

0 News 21/10/2018 08:16:00 The new Olori wasn't stepping on blood but 'Oosùn' - Nigerian man says in defence of Ooni of Ife's new wife

The new Olori wasn't stepping on blood but 'Oosùn' - Nigerian man says in defence of Ooni of Ife's new wife

Social media has been buzzing with the news about the wife recently taken in by the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. Although many people

0 News 18/10/2018 04:33:00 EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Fayose For Two Weeks …Ex-Gov To Sue Anti-Graft Agency

EFCC Obtains Court Order To Detain Fayose For Two Weeks …Ex-Gov To Sue Anti-Graft Agency

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has obtained a remand order from a Federal Capital Territory High Court to keep former Governor Ayodele Fayose of

0 News 17/10/2018 12:52:00 Tech: Google's amazing Pixel 3 and the sleek Samsung Galaxy S9 are 2 of the best Android smartphones on the market — here's which one you should buy (GOOG, GOOGL)

Tech: Google's amazing Pixel 3 and the sleek Samsung Galaxy S9 are 2 of the best Android smartphones on the market — here's which one you should buy (GOOG, GOOGL)

We're pretty lucky smartphone buyers, you and me: we have an amazing array of smartphones to chose from with different features and design. And yet,

0 News 20/10/2018 08:08:00 Oga Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Dayo Amusa, others star in brand new series

Oga Bello, Funsho Adeolu, Dayo Amusa, others star in brand new series

Veteran actor, Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello, has completed the production of a 26-episode Yoruba series titled ‘Alagbara’, produced exclusively for leading pay-TV

Most Watched Movies

cron