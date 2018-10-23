Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

9 feared dead as bus lost control on Lagos/Ibadan Expressway



No fewer than nine persons were feared dead on Tuesday in an accident involving a Mercedes-Benz Marcopolo bus and an Iveco truck at Aseese area on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.


Mr Clement Oladele, Ogun Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, confirmed the figure in Abeokuta.

Oladele said that the accident was caused by speeding by the driver of the bus marked SMK 867 XG.

He said that the bus lost control and collided with the parked truck with registration number AAA XP at 5:30am.

“A total of 42 persons were involved in the accident; they comprised 34 males and eight females.

“Three male and two female adults were injured while seven male and two female adults died,” he said.

The sector commander told NAN that the injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital while the corpses were deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary, Sagamu, Ogun.

Man stabbed to death in Delta communal leadership tussle

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 03:07:00 Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba of Nigeria must succeed where five other clubs have failed if they hope to shock hosts Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Wednesday and reach

0 News 23/10/2018 03:30:00 Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of

0 News 23/10/2018 03:50:00 Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to pile more pressure on his old club Manchester United and put allegations of rape to one

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 22/10/2018 02:45:00 I’ve no regrets endorsing Atiku — Sheikh Gumi

I’ve no regrets endorsing Atiku — Sheikh Gumi

Popular Muslim cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he had no regrets  playing a role to reconcile former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and his ex-vice,

0 News 17/10/2018 17:06:00 EFCC releases photos of property allegedly acquired by Fayose

EFCC releases photos of property allegedly acquired by Fayose

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released photos of a  property which was wrongly acquired by the former Ekiti state Governor, Ayo Fayose,

0 News 19/10/2018 13:22:00 Arsenal need to stay with the best teams, says Emery

Arsenal need to stay with the best teams, says Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has called for calm and insisted the Gunners still have plenty to improve on despite a nine-game winning run in all

0 News 19/10/2018 07:04:00 Checkout Jose Mourinho's away record at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea welcome Man United this weekend

Checkout Jose Mourinho's away record at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea welcome Man United this weekend

Manchester United are traveling to London to take on Chelsea in a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge this weekend.Jose Mourinho will be leading the

0 News 20/10/2018 13:45:00 Photos: Olu of Warri visits Gov Abiola Ajimobi

Photos: Olu of Warri visits Gov Abiola Ajimobi

0 News 19/10/2018 00:50:00 Declare emergency on federal roads in Delta, monarchs beg FG

Declare emergency on federal roads in Delta, monarchs beg FG

Royal fathers in Delta State have pleaded with the Federal Government to immediately declare a state of emergency on federal roads in the state, in

Most Watched Movies

cron