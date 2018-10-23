Interesting facts from Nasty C's childhood

It is so curious to explore different sides of life of your favorite singer, artist, actor, etc. How much do you know about Nasty C? What about his parents? Let us discuss Nasty C family background and share his own words about his childhood years and past.

About Nasty C

South Africans are in love with Nasty C. Many Nigerians also love his songs. This young superstar has fans all across the African continent. Nasty C composes songs and creates his own beats. He sings rap and also produces his music, which is really awesome. His most known hits are Juice Back and Way It Go. You have most likely heard the Juice Back song as it features Davido along with Cassper Nyovest.

If you read some stories about Nasty C, you probably know the rapper’s real name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngobo.

What exactly do we know about Nasty C family? We all understand that families always influence their children and incredible achievements are often a big family merit.

Family of Nasty C

Just like the celebrity's life, Nasty C family background is related to South Africa. The family was happy when on February 11, 1997, their new son was born in Diepkloof in South African province called Gauteng. He was named David, and no one could predict 21 years ago that this nice baby would turn into a famous rapper and record producer who worked with Free World Music company and Universal Music Group.

The newly born child had both a father and a mother. However, this happy story lasted only until he was about 11 months old.

After the death of his mother, little Nasty C had to move to Illovo town (KwaZulu-Natal) to live with his father David Ngcobo. He had an example of a hardworking man, he also has an older brother whose name is Siyabonga Ngcobo. It can be said that Nasty C was deeply influenced by his family because his brother was a music producer. He has said that it was impossible to 'fill' the 'void' in his life and these days he dedicates some of his songs to her, such as IV and UOK.

At the age of 9, Nasty C fell in love with music and began to rap, thanks to his family, mainly brother and his friend Whisper. His father didn’t like his hobby back then.

Nasty C remembers that many people said he sounded fake. However, he never gave up and kept rapping no matter what others thought about him.

We are sure that Nasty C family didn’t even think that their younger child would win an impressive Best Freshman music award in 2015. Nasty C has become the youngest artist among South African rappers to get this prize. Today he is famous, and his songs are hits that are on the top of different music charts in his home country, while the singer himself enjoys fame and keeps getting new awards for his outstanding creations.

Nasty C and his family: photos

It is always curious not just to hear about the family of Nasty C, but also see some of his photos. Right? We have found some interesting pictures and are happy to share them with you.

Little Nasty C; photo: peoplemagazine.co.za

Famous rapper with his older brother; photo: peoplemagazine.co.za

As noted by okayafrica.com, Nasty C family still plays a significant role in his life and even career. For example, his brother is his manager.

We have shared with you some facts about Nasty C family. Nasty C is very popular in South Africa and now his popularity in Nigeria is going too.

