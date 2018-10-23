Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

See photos of popular 36-year-old pastor who poisoned himself and his 2 daughters in South Africa



It has just been reported that a 36-year-old senior pastor, Precocious Mpofu, of Eagle Life Assembly has just poisoned his 11-year-old daughter Shalom and 7-year-old Panashe before killing himself.

According to Daily Post, late Pastor Mpofu hailed from Nkulumane in Zimbabwe and committed this act in his Yeoville Johannesburg home in South Africa. It was further reported that the ceased were buried on Saturday, October 20, in Zimbabwe same day their bodies were found.

The pastor allegedly forced his daughters to drink a drainage cleaning chemical before also taking it, citing marital problems. This act took place after his wife Ms Chido Chipangura separated from him recently.

36-year-old pastor poisons his 2 daughters and self in South Africa (photos)

South African Pastor Precocious Mpofu

READ ALSO: Man calls out hospital for wasting his donated blood after saving his neighbour's child

A family member disclosed that: “As a family we are very sad. We have lost two children and we are still in mourning. We thank the family, friends and neighbours for their support at this time.

Father is the deceased also disclosed that: “I was reliably informed by residents at his apartment that they saw him carrying each of the daughters on his shoulders into their flat at around 2pm. At 2:40pm he sent his sister here in Bulawayo a WhatsApp message saying one of his daughters, Shalom, had died. Exactly 10 minutes later, he sent another message saying his second daughter had also passed on. This puzzled his sister who was trying to call him to understand what exactly he was trying to say. Ms Chipangura dashed to the flat only to find three bodies. The kids’ bodies were neatly laid in bed between blankets while Precocious’ body was on the floor.

36-year-old pastor poisons his 2 daughters and self in South Africa (photos)

Pastor Mpofu and his wife

While the pastor’s body was recovered in his home, family members also came across the note he had written before his death. Late Mpofu’s father disclosed that his son had earlier told him that he was being stalked by four men that he named in his suicide note.

He said his son also listed the four men's phone numbers. Sipho said he used to hear rumours that his son and his daughter-in-law were having marital problems.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Africa Love Aid today for your daily relationship tips and advice

The deceased's mother, Sibangani Mpofu said that, her son was texting his sister strange messages giving directives on how his assets should be distributed. He ordered his sister to sell his car in South Africa and give the money to his parents in order to fund a huge task that is on the way.

36-year-old pastor poisons his 2 daughters and self in South Africa (photos)

Pastor Mpofu with his late children

She said: "It's like he had already planned everything and shared his assets. In his numerous texts, he mentioned that his wife should never set foot at this family home. It means he meant she shouldn't attend this funeral I guess.

Legit.ng a popular man of God based in Rivers state has been reported dead. According to reports, Prophet ThankGod Abam was killed by gunmen who were suspected to be assassins.

Sad!

Jesus came here and took me physically to the third heavens | Legit TV.

[embedded content]

Source: Legit.ng

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 03:07:00 Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba of Nigeria must succeed where five other clubs have failed if they hope to shock hosts Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Wednesday and reach

0 News 23/10/2018 03:30:00 Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of

0 News 23/10/2018 03:50:00 Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to pile more pressure on his old club Manchester United and put allegations of rape to one

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 19/10/2018 12:15:00 Messi, Ramos gear up for their 39th el clasico

Messi, Ramos gear up for their 39th el clasico

In the history of this rivalry, only three players have taken part in more El Clasico match-ups than these two superstars.Barcelona and Real Madrid captains

0 News 16/10/2018 14:14:00 Politics: Deadly fighter jet crash in Ukraine appears to have claimed the life of a US pilot

Politics: Deadly fighter jet crash in Ukraine appears to have claimed the life of a US pilot

Both US Air Forces in Europe and the Ukrainian defense ministry confirmed that a Su-27 fighter aircraft crashed Tuesday during the ongoing Clear Sky 2018

0 News 16/10/2018 10:37:00 With ''Palmwine Music 2'', Show Dem Camp delivers all round grown man vibes

With ''Palmwine Music 2'', Show Dem Camp delivers all round grown man vibes

Show Dem Camp's duo of Ghost and Tec are revered in key corners among the hip-hop community and it is not hard to see why.The

0 News 17/10/2018 03:41:00 2019 : CUPP begins search for consensus candidate

2019 : CUPP begins search for consensus candidate

CUPPBy Dirisu YakubuABUJA- The Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP  which include 39 political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Tuesday night commenced

0 News 18/10/2018 15:05:00 Lifestyle: Emily Ratajkowski wore a halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a rope

Lifestyle: Emily Ratajkowski wore a halter top that can best be described as a giant silk scarf hanging from a rope

On Tuesday, Emily Ratajkowski attended the launch of Moët & Chandon's new limited-edition bottles of Champagne, made in collaboration with designer Virgil Abloh. At

0 News 19/10/2018 11:27:00 Edo speaker takes APC to court over outcome of primaries

Edo speaker takes APC to court over outcome of primaries

- Kabiru Adjoto, the speaker of the Edo state Assembly, accuses APC of stealing the mandate of contestants in the party’s primaries- Adjoto says the

Most Watched Movies

cron