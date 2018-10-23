See photos of popular 36-year-old pastor who poisoned himself and his 2 daughters in South Africa

It has just been reported that a 36-year-old senior pastor, Precocious Mpofu, of Eagle Life Assembly has just poisoned his 11-year-old daughter Shalom and 7-year-old Panashe before killing himself.
According to Daily Post, late Pastor Mpofu hailed from Nkulumane in Zimbabwe and committed this act in his Yeoville Johannesburg home in South Africa. It was further reported that the ceased were buried on Saturday, October 20, in Zimbabwe same day their bodies were found.
The pastor allegedly forced his daughters to drink a drainage cleaning chemical before also taking it, citing marital problems. This act took place after his wife Ms Chido Chipangura separated from him recently.
South African Pastor Precocious Mpofu
A family member disclosed that: “As a family we are very sad. We have lost two children and we are still in mourning. We thank the family, friends and neighbours for their support at this time.”
Father is the deceased also disclosed that: “I was reliably informed by residents at his apartment that they saw him carrying each of the daughters on his shoulders into their flat at around 2pm. At 2:40pm he sent his sister here in Bulawayo a WhatsApp message saying one of his daughters, Shalom, had died. Exactly 10 minutes later, he sent another message saying his second daughter had also passed on. This puzzled his sister who was trying to call him to understand what exactly he was trying to say. Ms Chipangura dashed to the flat only to find three bodies. The kids’ bodies were neatly laid in bed between blankets while Precocious’ body was on the floor.”
Pastor Mpofu and his wife
While the pastor’s body was recovered in his home, family members also came across the note he had written before his death. Late Mpofu’s father disclosed that his son had earlier told him that he was being stalked by four men that he named in his suicide note.
He said his son also listed the four men's phone numbers. Sipho said he used to hear rumours that his son and his daughter-in-law were having marital problems.
The deceased's mother, Sibangani Mpofu said that, her son was texting his sister strange messages giving directives on how his assets should be distributed. He ordered his sister to sell his car in South Africa and give the money to his parents in order to fund a huge task that is on the way.
Pastor Mpofu with his late children
She said: "It's like he had already planned everything and shared his assets. In his numerous texts, he mentioned that his wife should never set foot at this family home. It means he meant she shouldn't attend this funeral I guess.”
