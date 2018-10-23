Dee-One keep my name out of your mouth - BBNaija Ifu Ennada fires back

BBNaija 2018 reality TV show has ended several months back, but the drama which the show was famous for is far from over. This is owing to some of the housemates who seem to like controversy so as to remain relevant.

Several fans have complained that the most recent contestants of the show are doing too much to remain in the limelight as they wonder when they would stop bickering.

Recently, former housemates, Ifu Ennada and Dee-One, were at each other’s throats after Ifu made a statement which the other did not take lightly.

She had commented on his post on Instagram and referred to the comedian as a small boy with a big God, which is a derogatory term used to describe people who are living a life funded by rich people in exchange for favours. This led to a heated argument in the comment section.

However, Ifu, has taken the beef a bit further by dedicating a post to her fellow reality TV star on her own page.

She tried to shed light on their disagreement and she also used the opportunity to warn Dee-One to keep her name out of his mouth.

What is surprising about their clash is the fact that they both seemed like friends and they have been known to support each other's brands.

Time would tell if they would settle the issue amicably.

BBNaija 2018: Dee-One reveals the fake housemates (Exclusive Interview) | Star Chat | Legit TV

