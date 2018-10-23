4 important questions of the match-day 3 in Champions League fans are asking

UEFA Champions League returns to center stage this week with 16 matches spread across different venues in Europe.

Having played two rounds of matches at the group stage, some teams will be hoping they can turn their fortunes around, while others build on their current form to consolidate their position on the table.

Legit.ng highlights some important questions the fans might be asking ahead of this mid-week's encounters across board.

1. Can Ronaldo score on his return to Old Trafford? - Manchester United welcome Italian League giants Juventus to Old Trafford for their UCL clash Group H encounter on Wednesday.

Both sides last met in this competition in February 2003 with the Red Devils winning the two legs 5-1 on aggregate.

Juve currently tops their group table with six points after two games and they will hope to continue their winning run after the game this week.

The Allianz Arena outfit dropped their first points of the season in all competitions against Genoa over the weekend with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring the only goal for his side.

He will however be hoping to mark his return to the Premier League side with a goal having scored five Serie A goals in nine meetings.

2. Can Barcelona secure 3 points against in-form Inter Milan without Messi? - Barcelona and Inter Milan lock horns at Camp Nou in their quest to reach the next stage of the competition.

The Spanish league champions will be without their talisman Lionel Messi who suffered a harm injury in his side's 4-2 win over Sevilla on Saturday evening.

Not having the Argentine star in the line up on match day will be a bit difficult for the La Liga side but they still have quality to pull this game off.

3. Will Real Madrid finally win a game after five games without victory - Julen Lopetegui's men suffered slim defeat to CSKA Moscow on match day 2 earlier this month.

Their only victory so far in this tourney was their 3-0 home win against Italian side Roma in mid September.

Having the full compliments of their fans cheering them to victory might help them beat Viktoria Plzen in the game.

They will also want to bounce back from their disappointing defeat to Levante at the Bernabeu last weekend.

4. Will Thierry Henry record a win on his Champions League debut - Monaco new boss Thierry Henry will be hoping to claim his first victory when they battle Club Brugge in the UCL this week.

The French League giants recently hired the Gunners legend as their substantial manager but his first outing ended in defeat over the weekend and will aim to record his first win for the club.

Monaco are seated at the base of Group A with no points after two games and they have the chance to turn their fortunes around by winning this week's game.

