Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Breaking News

Home | News |

4 important questions of the match-day 3 in Champions League fans are asking



UEFA Champions League returns to center stage this week with 16 matches spread across different venues in Europe.

Having played two rounds of matches at the group stage, some teams will be hoping they can turn their fortunes around, while others build on their current form to consolidate their position on the table.

Legit.ng highlights some important questions the fans might be asking ahead of this mid-week's encounters across board.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo's brothers rubbish assault allegation against the Juventus star

1. Can Ronaldo score on his return to Old Trafford? - Manchester United welcome Italian League giants Juventus to Old Trafford for their UCL clash Group H encounter on Wednesday.

Tags

No tags for this article

Post Your Comment below: >>
Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of nigerianewsgrio.com. nigerianewsgrio.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
Loading...

About the Author:



Related Articles

0 News 23/10/2018 03:07:00 Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja

Enyimba of Nigeria must succeed where five other clubs have failed if they hope to shock hosts Raja Casablanca of Morocco on Wednesday and reach

0 News 23/10/2018 03:30:00 Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Messi injury gives Barca, Dembele chance to prove their worth

Barcelona’s lowest ebbs are invariably followed by questions about Lionel Messi but the issue of over-reliance may become clearer over the coming weeks. The sight of

0 News 23/10/2018 03:50:00 Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Ronaldo to heap pressure on old club

Man United vs Juventus : Cristiano Ronaldo hopes to pile more pressure on his old club Manchester United and put allegations of rape to one

Most Watched Videos

View all posts
0 Videos 12/11/2017 22:38:00 Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Praise & Worship by 12 years old Odehyieba Priscilla ( Must Watch)

Remain Blessed for Worshipping with Me to give Glory to God.

0 Videos 09/11/2017 22:59:00 Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?"

Best Response Ever to the Age-old Question - "What Will You Do If Your Partner Denies Paternity?" Watch and share ...after you laugh!



Most Read News

View all posts
0 News 21/10/2018 22:47:00 Lifestyle: 11 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Lifestyle: 11 details you may have missed on Sunday's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Sunday's episode of "The Walking Dead," "Warning Signs." The mystery of the missing Saviors may have come to an

0 News 19/10/2018 02:59:00 Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Davido's newly acquired wristwatch is worth N90.2M!

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

0 News 22/10/2018 01:21:00 Enugu APC expels Nnamani

Enugu APC expels Nnamani

By Mbadiwe Okwor ENUGU—The All Progressives Congress, APC, has expelled a former Secretary to the Enugu State Government, SSG, Mr Onyemuche Nnamani, from the party for

0 News 16/10/2018 14:12:00 Breaking: Adeleke files petition, asks tribunal to declare him governor of Osun

Breaking: Adeleke files petition, asks tribunal to declare him governor of Osun

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun state has asked the tribunal to declare him governor of the

0 News 18/10/2018 08:55:00 Lagos lawmakers dare Ambode, orders PSP back to work immediately

Lagos lawmakers dare Ambode, orders PSP back to work immediately

…disowns VisionscapeBy Olasunkanmi Akoni and Ebun SessouThe Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the 20 Local Governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs)

0 News 20/10/2018 17:11:00 Nigeria has the largest number of sickle cell carriers in the world’

Nigeria has the largest number of sickle cell carriers in the world’

Amidst palpable  excitement, singing and dancing, 200 children took genotype test at Ojodu Local Government Secretariat, Lagos State as part of a programme on sickle

Most Watched Movies

cron