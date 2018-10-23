Cloudy Weather Report Ramallah, Palestine +4°C, Cloudy

Champions League: Man United vs Juventus head-to-head stats



Premier League giants Manchester United and Juventus lock horns at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23. The Red Devils will hope they can return to winning ways after drawing their last game against struggling Spanish League side Valencia.

Italian League champions Juventus travel to Old Trafford this evening to battle Manchester United in their Champions League match day three encounter.

The Old Lady head into this meeting on the back of their 1-1 draw against Genoa in the Serie A last weekend.

Jose Mourinho's men also shared spoils with Chelsea over the weekend after playing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

