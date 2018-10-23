Champions League: Man United vs Juventus head-to-head stats

Premier League giants Manchester United and Juventus lock horns at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23. The Red Devils will hope they can return to winning ways after drawing their last game against struggling Spanish League side Valencia.

Italian League champions Juventus travel to Old Trafford this evening to battle Manchester United in their Champions League match day three encounter.

The Old Lady head into this meeting on the back of their 1-1 draw against Genoa in the Serie A last weekend.

Jose Mourinho's men also shared spoils with Chelsea over the weekend after playing 2-2 at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, some of his big boys will not be available for this crunch encounters, topping the list is Chile forward, Alexis Sanchez.

With the visitors sitting atop of Group H table, they will be hoping to avenge their 5-1 defeat on aggregate when they last met in the same competition in February 2003.

Both sides have met 12 times in the past and have won five times each, while the remaining two had ended in draws.

United have won one, drawn two and lost two of their last five games going into this encounter, as Juve boasts of four wins out of five in all competitions.

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead his side's attack when they file out this evening at Old Trafford.

And the Portugal international will be hoping to mark his return to the club with a goal.

Legit.ng previously reported that Manchester United played goalless draw by visiting Spanish League side Valencia in their UEFA Champions League encounter at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Having kicked off their 2018-19 campaign with a 3-0 victory over Young Boys on match day 1, the Premier League side failed to build on their good start to the competition.

It was a tense game for both sides and it was clear that Valencia meant business despite being surrounded by Red Devils fans roaring on their team to advance and attack.

